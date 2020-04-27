First-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor (21st overall) and Hurts were the Eagles’ only selections in the first 100 picks. Seven of their 10 selections came on the final day of the draft, in rounds four through seven. The odds are against many of those players becoming long-term starters. (That 2011 draft, by the way, in which the Eagles reaped 11 players? It will go down as one of the worst in franchise history. Eight of those picks came in rounds four through seven.)