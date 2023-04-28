Eagles trade up to draft Georgia DT Jalen Carter with their top pick

The Eagles traded up one spot in the NFL draft to secure Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick.

Carter was one of the highest players on their board according to league sources, but character concerns caused him to fall into the team’s trade-up range on Thursday night. The Eagles sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to move up one spot.

The 22-year-old is a disruptive interior rusher who was the focal point of a historically good Georgia defense the last few seasons. He played alongside Eagles nose tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in 2022.

Carter faced misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing in March because of his involvement in a fatal car crash two months earlier that led to the death of Georgia player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy. Carter pleaded no contest to the charges and accepted a deal that requires him to serve 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service, among other things. Carter also came to Georgia’s pro day out of shape and unable to finish drills, according to several media reports.

The Eagles had Carter in for a predraft visit and also met with him at the NFL scouting combine. It’s important to note Carter has said Davis was a mentor to him during their shared time in college. When asked about the potential concerns about Carter before the draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman pointed to chief security officer Dom DiSandro as a resource for the organization as it did its due diligence on the defensive tackle.

“We talked a little bit about the people in this building, and there’s no one we rely more on than Dom DiSandro and we rely on him for things like this,” Roseman said. “At the end of the day, he does a tremendous job of getting us all the information and putting us in a position to make decisions.

“I think every decision is unique to the player and the situation. So we’ll have every piece of information at our disposal and be ready to make a decision on anyone who has a situation that’s maybe a little bit outside the norm.”

Legal and character concerns aside, Carter was one of the best defensive tackle prospects in recent memory and has legitimate upside to become an impact player. He had three sacks in each of the last two years in a Georgia defense structured to funnel tackles and sacks to its linebackers. The 6-foot-3, 314-pounder didn’t do athletic testing during the predraft process, but his tape shows an explosive first step, ideal strength, and body control to defeat blocks at the next level.

Carter’s slide was precipitated by a series of moves in the top 10. The first cleared hurdle of the night came at No. 2 overall, when the Houston Texans took quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston traded up to the third pick as well for edge rusher Will Anderson, but still left two if the three premier pass rushers — Tyree Wilson and Carter — on the board going into the fourth selection.

When the Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson, Seattle faced a decision on Carter. According to several media reports, Seattle fielded offers from teams looking to trade up, but eventually made a surprising selection: Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The Cardinals traded up for Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson at No. 6 and the Raiders took Wilson with the following pick.

Once the Falcons took Texas running back Bijan Robinson, the Eagles made their move, swapping picks with the Bears and giving up a future fourth-rounder. The Eagles are in line to receive four compensatory picks next year in addition to a 2024 second-rounder from the New Orleans Saints and a fifth-rounder from the Minnesota Vikings.

— Jeff McLane contributed reporting to this story.