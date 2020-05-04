If Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson really are in the team’s plans this season, that’s two game-day spots taken. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, as a 2019 second-round pick, will have to play himself out of the picture. Greg Ward probably is going to be more game-ready than any of the rookies, and you know No. 1 pick Jalen Reagor figures to be active on game day. That’s five, before we get to anybody like Hightower, promising 2019 project Devontae Booker, or sixth-round rookie Quez Watkins.