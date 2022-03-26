The NFL draft countdown is nearing the 30-day mark.
With the scouting combine behind us and pro days scattered throughout the next few weeks, the picture is getting clearer when projecting how the first round might shake out. There are risers like Travon Walker, Ahmad Gardner, and Jordan Davis, and there are fallers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and David Ojabo.
With that said, here are the prospects the mock draft analysts have the Eagles taking in April 28th’s first round:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
No. 15: Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle, Georgia
No. 16: Devin Lloyd, linebacker, Utah
No. 19: Boye Mafe, Edge rusher, Minnesota
Jeremiah’s projecting an early run on edge rushers with Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, and Kayvon Thibodeaux going in the first three picks and two more edge rushers going before the Eagles get on the clock.
As a result, they ended up with Mafe instead of more typical projections like Jermaine Johnson or George Karlaftis, both of whom went before 15 in this scenario.
Devonte Wyatt might not be the Georgia defensive tackle many will covet, but he’d give the Eagles an heir apparent for Fletcher Cox, who is on a one-year deal and has declined each of the last few seasons. Wyatt doesn’t have the size of Davis, but he’s got an explosive first step that will give him a chance to be an impact player in his own right.
It’s still hard to believe the Eagles will use all three of their first-round picks, but if they round out the Day 1 haul with Devin Lloyd, it would give them three potential difference makers in the front 7.
Chad Reuter, NFL Network
(Trade) No. 10: Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, Georgia
No. 16: Jermaine Johnson, edge rusher, Florida State
No. 19: Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Ohio State
In this projection, the Eagles traded the 15th pick along with a third- and fifth-rounder to move up five spots for Davis. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle has risen up draft boards after running an absurd 4.78-second 40-yard dash and has tape to reinforce his ability to move at that size.
Moving up for Davis, who had a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, would give the defense a chance to move into more of a 3-4 front without being hampered with an inflexible nose tackle. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon likes to force one-on-one matchups for his rushers by rushing five on passing downs and Davis should be a matchup nightmare right away.
Adding Johnson with the second pick would quickly turn the Eagles’ pass rush rotation into the deep, talented group ready to take a step forward after an unproductive 2021.
It’s strange to see so much variance with Garrett Wilson across mock drafts. Some have him as the first receiver off the board in the top 10 and others have him sliding into the second half of the first round. It’s a deep receiver draft with talented guys expected to go in later rounds, so maybe teams will hold off on receivers in the first round as a result. Still, getting a player as talented at Wilson at 19, regardless of position, would be a win.
Reuter had the Eagles taking Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the second round and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. Harris is athletic enough to cover and nasty enough to set the tone against the run. Zappe would be the latest entry into the “quarterback factory,” and could possibly be a Gardner Minshew replacement if he’s traded this offseason.
Mel Kiper, ESPN
No. 15: Jermaine Johnson
No. 16: Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State
No. 19: Devin Lloyd
Olave is much more than the “other” Ohio State wide receiver. He’s a route-running technician who helped his draft stock with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He isn’t the big-bodied receiver some envisioned the Eagles’ pairing with DeVonta Smith, but he’d give the Eagles a second receiver capable of running precise routes in an offense that puts a premium on timing.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer
No. 15: Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington
No. 16: Garrett Wilson
No. 19: George Karlaftis
McDuffie is the only unfamiliar face at this point, but it’s still a logical connection. The Washington cornerback is an ideal scheme fit with Gannon’s zone-heavy defense and he plays with a toughness that defies his smaller stature. He measured just under 5-11 and has 29 3/4-inch arms, which will scare some teams away. His play should quell those concerns, though. He’s a willing and effective tackler and held up in coverage well enough to suggest he’ll be a first-year starter, which the Eagles currently need.