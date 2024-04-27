Eagles draft offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon on Day 3

After prioritizing defense early in the draft, the Eagles addressed their offensive line depth on Saturday by adding Michigan’s Trevor Keegan with the 172nd overall pick and NC State’s Dylan McMahon at 190th overall.

Keegan, 23, was a Wolverines starting left guard for the last three seasons and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2023. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound prospect is a former four-star recruit who turned in solid athletic testing at the NFL scouting combine. His 30.5-inch vertical jump was 80th percentile for his position and his 107-inch broad jump was 78th. While he’s tall for an interior lineman, his 32⅜-inch arms are modest even for a guard.

Keegan made 36 starts at left guard and one at left tackle during his career. He was named a captain for the Wolverines’ national championship team in 2023, and according to Pro Football Focus, didn’t allow a sack all season.

Keegan figures to fill out the Eagles’ depth chart along the interior line with a chance to push Tyler Steen for the starting right guard spot vacated by Cam Jurgens’ move to center. The Eagles went into the draft in need of reinforcements on the interior line after Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta, both key reserves for them last season, signed elsewhere in free agency. The team signed Matt Hennessy in free agency to shore things up at center and guard and now add a multi-year starter into the mix.

McMahon, 23, had 44 career starts at all three spots along the interior offensive line, playing both guard spots early in his career before settling in at center for the Wolfpack. He ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and had a 115-inch broad jump (98th percentile for interior lineman) and a 33-inch vertical jump (91st percentile).