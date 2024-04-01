NFL draft: Plenty of first-round options at offensive tackle for the Eagles

The Eagles offensive line still has some reconstruction left to do heading into the NFL draft.

Jason Kelce’s retirement leaves the interior of the offensive line in flux, and the departures of key reserves Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta in free agency shorten the depth chart at multiple positions. The Eagles signed veteran interior lineman Matt Hennessy to help offset those losses, but even coach Nick Sirianni conceded there’s still work to be done.

“That core group will continue to grow,” Sirianni said at last week’s annual league meetings. “We have the draft, we have the offseason, there’s so much more time to add to that group. ... I’m really excited about that group that we have. We’ve had great offensive line play over the last three years that I’ve been here. Obviously, we’re losing one of the best players, not only in Eagles history, but in NFL history, one of the best centers of all time. So obviously there’s going to be things we’ve got to work to replace with that.”

Sirianni wouldn’t commit to Cam Jurgens moving from right guard to center to replace Kelce, but the team drafted the former Nebraska standout two offseasons ago in part because of his similarities to Kelce. Jurgens’ move would lead to either Tyler Steen or Hennessy earning the starting right guard spot, or the team could address that role with a high draft pick.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles draft picks can help fill a void in the middle of the O-line after Jason Kelce’s retirement

Doing so, especially with an offensive tackle who has the versatility to spend a year or two at guard, would fit general manager Howie Roseman’s tendencies. The team has taken an offensive lineman in the first 75 picks of the draft in four of the last five years and has prioritized having successors in place for trench players like Jason Peters, Fletcher Cox, and Kelce in the past. With Lane Johnson turning 34 in May, the Eagles could target a possible heir to the right tackle spot and may even find a starting right guard for next season in the process.

They’ll have plenty of options if they’re searching for Johnson’s successor. Here’s a breakdown of this year’s offensive tackle class:

Tier 1 tackle prospects

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

A three-year starter for the Irish, Alt is the type of tackle prospect who is so consistently well-positioned in pass protection that he didn’t often have to showcase his full ability. He’s got quick, light feet and powerful hands that effectively render pass rushers stymied once he gets a hold of them. The 6-foot-9, 321-pound prospect moves incredibly well for his size; he ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and had a 112-inch broad jump, which was in the 88th percentile for his position.

As a 21-year-old with football instincts well ahead of his age, Alt figures to be a Day 1 NFL starter at tackle because of his size, fluidity, and technique. Even in a top-heavy class of offensive tackles expected to go in the first round, Alt should be one of the first off the board in the first 10 picks or so.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Fashanu is another 21-year-old tackle with colossal upside. At 6-6, 312 pounds, he fits the dancing bear description often attributed to freakishly athletic offensive linemen with graceful feet and burst out of his stance. Fashanu’s technique in pass protection is already quite advanced for his age and he has powerful hands to toss rushers trying to get upfield against him. He was dominant against Michigan’s talented defensive front, although he struggled against Ohio State earlier in the season.

» READ MORE: Eagles roster: Saquon Barkley’s fit, right guard uncertainty stand out as major questions before draft

He’ll have to improve his anchor to reach his full potential but has the frame to do so. In terms of measurables, his 34-inch arms and 6-11 wingspan suggest he should be able to stay at tackle rather than moving inside where his struggles against power would be more amplified. Oddly enough, he has 8½-inch hands, which would put him in the bottom percentile for his position. Even if they’re small, though, Fashanu has plenty of pop in his hands and can control rushers once he gets attached. He should go early in the first round and has a chance to be an impact player because of his physical traits, technique, and a clear path to improvement.

First-rounders with guard versatility

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Fautanu is an explosive prospect with the versatility to play on the interior offensive line as well as offensive tackle. As a two-year starter at left tackle for the Huskies, he consistently burst out of his stance and showcased surprising quickness in pass protection. In the run game, he climbs to the second level and capably tracks down linebackers and defensive backs in a hurry.

At 6-4, 314 pounds, with 34-inch arms, he doesn’t have the gargantuan build of an ideal tackle prospect, but his athleticism could give him a legitimate chance to stick on the outside. Either way, he’s got rare movement skills and the requisite power to be an impact player in the right system and would be an ideal fit with the Eagles. His range starts well before the Eagles pick at No. 22, but a trade-up or a potential slide brought on by a deep group of first-round tackle prospects could set up a scenario in which Fautanu begins his career next to Johnson before succeeding him at tackle in a few years.

» READ MORE: Get to know the linemen the Eagles are building connections with at the NFL combine

JC Latham, Alabama

Stylistically, Latham is quite different than Fautanu but gets the job done nonetheless. The right tackle prospect is a hulking, powerful lineman who moves at his own pace because of his ability to shut down rushers once he gets a hold of them. The 6-6, 342-pound prospect has even more upside in the run game as a people-mover and can even get to the second level on combo blocks.

Latham, 21, could succeed at guard because of his elite anchoring ability against power rushers. He didn’t do athletic testing, but his game is more predicated on size and strength rather than burst, meaning he is another candidate for starting his career on the interior while developing into a difference-making offensive tackle later in his career.

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Guyton is a massive, freakish offensive line prospect with a rare blend of size and explosiveness. At 6-8, 322 pounds, Guyton started his career as an H-back with Texas Christian before cracking the starting offensive line there. He transferred to Oklahoma midway through his career and spent last season starting at right tackle for the Sooners and followed up the season with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, where the Eagles showed interest in him.

Guyton’s got all the athleticism and traits to be an impact player in the NFL. He ran a 5.19-second 40-yard dash and his 34½-inch vertical jump is in the 97th percentile for offensive tackle prospects, illustrating the speed and burst that show up on his film. The reason he won’t go as high as some of the other tackle prospects is mainly due to technique, which makes him more of an upside play.

For the Eagles, he could start his career on the interior as someone who fits the mold of a towering guard similar to Landon Dickerson or Brandon Brooks before him. As an Oklahoma tackle with rare athleticism and untapped potential, Guyton has already drawn comparisons to Johnson. Perhaps he’ll be his successor, especially considering the strength of the tackle class could push him into the Eagles’ range.

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga is an explosive tackle prospect capable of making highlight-reel blocks in the run game and overpowering rushers in pass protection as a two-year starter with Oregon State. The 6-6, 334-pound lineman played right tackle for Beavers, but he could move to the left or bump inside to guard depending on his landing spot. Where he’ll play becomes a bit of a conundrum; Fuaga’s tape shows the athleticism and physicality of a tackle, but his 33⅛-inch arms (18th percentile) will make it difficult for him to make the jump to the NFL against bigger, longer edge rushers.

» READ MORE: Trading Haason Reddick is a risk for the Eagles. Bryce Huff is the key.

If he does move inside to guard, Fuaga could be a difference-making interior lineman capable of climbing to the second level and taking on linebackers. There’s a chance he’ll get drafted too high for that, though, and sink or swim at tackle.

The wild card

Amarius Mims, Georgia

If Mims had another year of starting experience, he very well could have been one of the top tackles in this year’s class, expected to go in the first 10 picks because of his size and athleticism. The 6-8, 340-pound offensive lineman started just seven games at Georgia, in part because of injury and partly because of the Bulldogs having two NFL-caliber tackles ahead of him the year before.

» READ MORE: Eagles seven-round mock draft: Another Georgia Bulldog could be a long-term answer at offensive tackle

Still, the 21-year-old has elite burst, power, and length, suggesting his best football could turn him into an All-Pro caliber tackle. Unlike most tackles his size, Mims’ frame doesn’t look maxed out and he moves well; his broad jump was in the 85th percentile, which shows up in how he fires out of his stance and works his feet in pass protection. He’ll have to improve his technique to reach that potential but should still go at some point in the first round. If a team falls in love with his traits, he could rise toward the top of the tackle class, but his lack of experience make him harder to pin down.

The sleeper

Kingsley Suamataia, Brigham Young

Suamataia is firmly behind the first couple of waves of first-round offensive line prospects, but he has ideal size, movement skills, and versatility for a tackle. He has two years of starting experience, the first of which came on the right side of the Cougars’ offensive line before switching to the left last season. He’s got a powerful base and quick feet, but what makes him stand out is his ability to work his hands independent of one another, using his inside hand to keep rushers away from his body and working his outside hand to knock opponents off balance.

Suamataia wasn’t as dominant in college, so he might be better suited to sit a year or two in the NFL or start his career on the inside. If he improves his technique and gets stronger, he could be a solid starting tackle in the NFL.