Of all the positions other than wide receiver that the Eagles could consider using their first-round pick on, this is the position that makes the most sense to me. Enough with giving up big plays, forcing the offense to work from behind. Trade acquisition Darius Slay is one guy, and he doesn’t project as a long-term solution. Henderson has lots of upside; he can be a Pro Bowl-type corner. He also needs to get better at a few things to reach that level. I don’t mind a guy like that — your coaching staff should be able to teach — as long as there is no issue with intelligence or work ethic. Runs a 4.39 40 at 6-1, 204. He can play different coverages, has good ball skills. I doubt Henderson will be there at 21. If the Eagles are going to trade up, I would rather it be for a wideout.