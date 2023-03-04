Eagles show interest in RB Roschon Johnson and OL Broderick Jones at the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — With the potential departure of Miles Sanders this offseason, the Eagles connected with several draft-eligible running backs at the NFL combine.

The final day of media interviews for players featured running backs and offensive linemen, as a talented and deep backfield class has star power at the top with Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

Many expect the Eagles to draft a running back, with both players commonly linked to the team in mock drafts given their three-down skill sets and ability to be impact the game as receivers. While Robinson didn’t say who he has met with so far at the combine, Gibbs confirmed to reporters that he had a formal meeting with the Eagles, a sign that the team is interested in the former Georgia Tech running back who starred in his lone season with Alabama.

Another running back who said he met with the Eagles is Roschon Johnson, Robinson’s teammate at Texas. Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound power back who was part of the one-two punch in the Longhorns backfield. He only practiced one day at the Senior Bowl before breaking a bone in his hand, but expects to run and participate in the drills during on-field sessions Sunday.

A former quarterback who switched to running back his freshman season at Texas, Johnson amassed 2,190 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons with the Longhorns, receiving just under 100 carries in each of the last three seasons, splitting time in the backfield with Robinson. Johnson’s ability to pass protect from his position and affect the game at all three levels of the field makes him a dangerous player.

Despite being labeled a backup running back when Texas actually rotated both backs frequently, Johnson had a mindset to take advantage of his opportunities in games.

“Not think of myself as a backup first and foremost and to just go out and dominate in everything that I do,” Johnson said. “Whatever type of scheme we had coming in for that week, I fulfilled my role to the best of my capability.”

The two have a close bond on and off the field, with Robinson calling Johnson “the best teammate I’ve ever had” praising his leadership in the locker room and the community.

Robinson also gives high praise to his teammate for his skill set and how he shows up for every situation.

“Who he is as a person and what he does on the football field, to me, I don’t think it’s overlooked,” Robinson said of Johnson. “He makes his presence felt, Roschon is the guy and I think that he’s the other great running back in this class...I think he’s as good as anybody.”

Along with meeting with Johnson, Oklahoma running back Eric Gray told reporters he met with the Eagles at the Senior Bowl and said that potentially playing with the talented Birds offensive line would “fit me” while also praising the Eagles’ usage of Sanders.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby also met with the Eagles, although informally, but also praised the dominance of the offensive line saying they “make running backs jobs so easy.”

Interest in trenches

The Eagles have done some work with meeting offensive line draft hopefuls this week as well.

Among the players who they have met with formally include: North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch, who played nearly every position on the offensive line at the Senior Bowl after playing tackle in college, Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron, a left tackle in college who spent time in at guard at the Senior Bowl, and Oklahoma right tackle Wanya Morris.

One player the Eagles are planning to meet later Saturday is potential first-round pick Broderick Jones, who was a first-year starter in 2022 after starting the last four games of his redshirt freshman season in 2021. Jones possesses the athleticism and foot speed to mirror pass rushers, and is one of the youngest linemen in the draft at 21.

The tools are evident with the Georgia offensive linemen, as the school has a great track record in recent years of sending high-level players to the NFL. Jones explained why his athleticism is coveted by NFL teams.

“Being able to have these sweet feet, I think it puts my game on the next level, just being able to go along with all my other attributes,” he said. “Started in high school playing all different sports, playing basketball helped me a lot.”

The Bulldogs staff used Jones on screens quite frequently in space, allowing him to lead block on tunnel screens, running back screens, and outside zone runs. While the redshirt sophomore tackle from Lithonia, Ga. didn’t always win reps, his ability to recover and mitigate speedy and bendy pass rushers off the edge is an impressive trait and something he credits to deep film study prior to games.

“Being able to sit down and just study players, know their tendencies, know their rushes, know their technique, just the little small details like that,” Jones explained.

With Eagles offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo potentially testing free agency, it seems the team is preparing to add more depth and talent to the room. The Eagles’ track record suggests they will draft a trench player, after selecting at least one lineman in each of the last five draft classes.