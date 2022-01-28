The Eagles’ scouting department will be on the road for the next week or so.

Between the East-West Shrine Bowl practices starting Saturday and the Senior Bowl’s first day on Monday, the 2022 NFL draft process is starting in earnest with a chance to evaluate prospects against other draft hopefuls.

Here are a few position groups the Eagles figure to pay extra attention to during the Senior Bowl, either because of need or a group of highly-touted prospects:

Interior offensive line

With Brandon Brooks officially announcing his retirement and Jason Kelce’s plans for next season still undetermined, the Eagles will likely need to restock along the interior line. Whether they’re looking for a starter or a developmental player depends on Kelce, but the last few years have illustrated how important offensive line depth can be.

Boston College guard Zion Johnson is the biggest name in the position group, but there are a handful of top-100 guys that will be trying to improve their draft stock. Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes, Memphis guard Dylan Parham, Kentucky guard Darian Kinnard, and Georgia guard Jamaree Salyer all fit that description.

Johnson was a two-year starter at Boston College and has a chance to start right away in the league. At 6-foot-3, 316 pounds, he has the requisite power in the run game while also being one of the best pass-blocking guards in the class. Hayes, projected as a Day 2 pick, is also a force in the run game, but isn’t as polished as Johnson.

Parham is a candidate to move to center. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he’s better suited for a zone-run scheme that lets him use his athleticism rather than asking him to win with power. How he stacks up against bigger defensive tackles in Mobile, Ala. will be important for his draft stock.

Defensive end

Edge rusher might be the deepest position group in this draft, but most of the top guys are underclassmen and therefore ineligible for the Senior Bowl. Still, there’s a few first-round hopefuls who could help their case with a strong week of practice.

Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson headlines the group of true edge rushers, with Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, a transfer from Temple, also hoping to secure a first-round projection. Johnson is further along as a stout run defender than he is a pass rusher at this point, but he’s got upside, thanks to a long wingspan and play strength, to be an effective power rusher.

Unlike Johnson, Ebiketie has had struggles against the run, but he’s a technically sound rusher who had 9.5 sacks last season. He doesn’t have the explosiveness of the top-tier edge rushers in the class, but he’s technically sound enough to make an impact, possibly even early in his career.

If the Eagles are looking for another Brandon-Graham type, capable of playing multiple spots, Houston’s Logan Hall will be of interest. He didn’t play on the edge much in college, but he’s capable of doing damage while lined up over tackles or even as a three-technique.

Linebacker

If the Eagles continue to avoid first-round linebackers like the plague, Wyoming’s Chad Muma may be of significant interest.

Muma, who projects as a second-rounder right now, will be the highest-ranked linebacker in Mobile, and will have an important week against elevated competition. He’s a converted safety with good size (6-3, 242 pounds) and speed. Seeing if Muma’s ability to close in space and cover tight ends translates against Senior Bowl competition will be pivotal for his draft stock.

Georgia linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will also be interesting mid-round prospects present. Tindall has some similarities to Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor: Raw, athletic linebacker with limited experience who will need lots of coaching at the next level. Walker has more experience, but doesn’t have the same upside.

Cornerback

The Eagles have more uncertainty in the defensive secondary than just about anywhere else this offseason, making cornerback a likely target at some point in the draft.

Auburn’s Roger McCreary headlines the group of corners at Mobile, with Georgia’s Derion Kendrick and Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant also worth mentioning. McCreary can play both man and zone coverage, but has the athleticism and the ball skills to do well in man coverage particularly.

Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson and transferred to Georgia as a result. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge, but didn’t have any problems during his senior year at Georgia. He’s talented enough to be a first-round pick, so interviews will be important for him.

Honorable mentions

The deepest position groups at the Senior Bowl are probably tight end and quarterback. Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, and Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar all rank highly among their position and will be in Mobile.

At quarterback, Liberty’s Malik Willis could cement himself as a first-round pick with a strong week, as could North Carolina’s Sam Howell, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett, considered QB1 in the class by some, will also be there.