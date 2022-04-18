The Eagles can’t go three straight drafts taking a receiver in the first round, can they?

As has been the case in each of the last several years, the opportunity to take one early will be there when the team goes on the clock on April 28. It may become the new normal, but this is another deep receiver class with a handful of guys in the mix to go early in the first round.

“It’s a great wide receiver draft,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in February. “I feel like we could copy and paste the comments on wide receivers and use it for the next 20 years, because the college game is giving us a ton of these guys every year.”

After spending consecutive first-round picks on DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, as well as a second rounder on JJ Arcega-Whiteside in 2018, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman expressed confidence in the team’s receiving corps earlier this offseason.

Even though Reagor and Arcega-Whiteside have both disappointed, Roseman pointed to 2019 sixth-round pick Quez Watkins as a reason to believe the group is good enough to have a positive impact next season.

“I think Quez had a heck of a year,” Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine last month. “When you look at him and really transitioning to a position he didn’t play in college as a slot receiver, the guy is extremely talented, extremely hardworking.”

Actions speak louder than words, though, and the Eagles’ actions suggest they’re looking for another difference maker to pair with Smith. They were closing in on a trade for Calvin Ridley, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, and they also pursued free agent receiver Christian Kirk a few weeks later.

In Kirk’s case, the four-year, $72 million contract he eventually signed was a harbinger for a sea change in wide receiver value this offseason. Multiple top-tier wideouts, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and, to a slightly lesser extent, Kirk, all signed deals that reshaped the market. As a result, taking another swing at receiver in the first round might be considered a more cost effective move than it would have been a few years ago.

Here are the best options, in the first round and outside of it, at the position:

The top guys

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson is considered the top receiving prospect by some analysts and for good reason. The 6-foot, 183-pounder is one of the most complete receivers in the draft with a blend of speed, route running, and run-after-catch ability. His player comparisons range from Keenan Allen, a player Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has plenty of familiarity with, and Diggs.

His lack of elite speed or size may limit his perceived upside, but the NFL’s most productive receivers — guys like Adams, Diggs, and Cooper Kupp — typically excel through route-running and quickness rather than deep speed. Wilson has the former two areas covered.

Wilson’s draft range is pretty wide. His early range is likely the receiver-needy Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall or the Jets at 10th overall. If he’s there for the Eagles at No. 15, he’d be excellent value in the middle of the first round.

» READ MORE: Ohio State wide receivers could fit the Eagles’ needs in the NFL draft’s first round

Jameson Williams, Alabama

If he hadn’t torn his ACL in the national championship game, Williams’ chances of being the first receiver taken would have been much higher. He still could be; the 6-1, 179-pounder showed game-breaking speed in college and should be back from his knee injury soon enough to play as a rookie.

If Williams returns 100%, he figures to be a quality deep threat who’s capable of doing more than that. In a league obsessed with finding the next Hill or Deebo Samuel, Williams is the type of athlete that shouldn’t last long.

The Eagles’ Alabama connections should pay off when evaluating Williams. Smith played with him, and the team has experience with offensive guard Landon Dickerson’s recovery from a torn ACL on a similar timetable after taking him in the second round last year.

These experiences, along with the few assistant coaches on the Eagles staff that have an Alabama background, should be informative when measuring the risk of taking on Williams with the hurt knee.

Drake London, USC

I know, a Pac-12 receiver commended for his contested-catch ability will evoke dark memories for plenty of Eagles fans.

Past draft blunders aside, London is another potential top-10 pick because of his ability to operate as a 6-foot-4, 219-pound possession receiver. He has plenty of above-the-rim catches and has enough athleticism to operate after the catch. London plays with an edge, too.

The NFL comparison you’ll hear most often for London, at least outside of Eagles fans mentioning Arcega-Whiteside, is Mike Evans. If the Eagles target him, they’d have a big-bodied possession receiver to pair with Smith.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave may be the “other” Buckeyes receiver, but he’ll almost certainly be a first-round pick as well.

If you look at the players the Eagles targeted this offseason, Ridley and Kirk being at the top of the list, Olave fits that mold pretty well. At 6 feet, 187 pounds, he’s on the smaller side, but his route-running ability and football smarts compare favorably to the guys the Eagles targeted.

Olave won’t offer much in terms of play strength or blocking, which might be a concern for some teams. Still, his understanding of timing routes and being precise on his breaks would be an ideal fit with Sirianni’s offense. He should be available in the Eagles’ range, depending on how the aforementioned receivers shake out on draft night.

The wild cards

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Simply put, Watson is a polarizing prospect with tons of upside.

Running a 4.36 40-yard dash at 6-4, 208 pounds makes him the definition of a height-weight-speed guy. Beyond that, there’s a significant amount of projection involved in Watson’s game.

He quelled a bit of the criticism regarding his unpolished route-running by performing well during the Senior Bowl, but he’ll have to make strides in the league. Drops are also a major problem for Watson.

In the right situation with the right coach, Watson could eventually develop into an impact player with his size and athleticism. Sirianni has an extensive background coaching receivers, but would his presence along with Eagles assistant coach Aaron Moorehead be enough to mold Watson into an elite receiver?

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

There’s some debate as to whether Dotson can operate on the outside in the NFL, but at the very least he projects as a slot receiver who can still take the top off a defense. He doesn’t have much in terms of play strength at 5-11, 178 pounds.

He’s got some route-running ability and run-after catch skill to pair with his vertical speed and should be an early contributor. Like Williams, Dotson would come in and fill the role that Reagor occupied last season with the potential to take on even more. His range starts in the later part of the first round, where it should be noted teams like the Packers and Chiefs have pressing needs at receiver, but he could go early in the second round as well.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

With his combination of size, strength, and speed, Burks is the beneficiary of Samuel’s emergence last season.

There’s only one Samuel, but Burks does compare somewhat favorably when you watch him play. The 6-2, 225-pounder capably took on high-caliber SEC cornerbacks in press coverage and made a few highlight plays against Alabama’s defense last season.

He ran 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, which seems slower than his tape would indicate. If the Eagles are looking for a big, physical receiver in the first round to complement Smith and contribute as a blocker in the run game, Burks fits the mold.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Moore is another undersized route-running technician who has a chance to make an impact early in his career.

Here’s what Jeremiah said about Moore (5-10, 195 pounds) before the scouting combine:

“I saw some Antonio Brown traits from him when you studied him, minus some of the newer Antonio Brown info,” he said. “But that dude can just eat cushion, he’s really dynamic and crisp. ... He’s quicker than a hiccup. Just puts guys in a blender. Just really fun to watch.”

Moore is a quality option on Day 2, assuming the Eagles don’t target receivers on the first night of the draft.

The sleepers

George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens has dealt with a handful of injuries and missed most of last season with a torn ACL, so he won’t go early in the draft. When you watch his play the last time he was fully healthy, you’ll see why there’s so much intrigue with him, though.

The 6-3, 195-pounder has beaten plenty of quality SEC corners with his explosive routes and has strong hands and ball skills. If he gets a clean bill of health, Pickens could be a Day 2 pick with the potential to be a difference-making No. 1 “X” receiver in the league.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

The DK Metcalf comparisons are a bit heavy-handed, but Pierce fits the mold of a big, fast receiver who needs to make significant strides as a route-runner to succeed in the NFL.

He’s 6-3, 211 pounds and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. He was an effective deep threat in college and can go up and get the ball. If the Eagles hold off on receivers until Day 2, Pierce could be a solid option.

Kyle Philips, UCLA

Philips is yet another receiver with favorable NFL comparisons, with the most common being Hunter Renfrow.

He projects primarily as a slot receiver who can run good routes, block with an edge in the run game, and be a reliable target in the red zone (10 touchdowns last season). His lack of elite upside will make him a Day 2 pick, but his ability to come in right away and contribute should make him a valuable addition for someone.