Eagles fined $100K for the Dom DiSandro incident

The Eagles were fined $100,000 by the NFL for the incident involving Dom DiSandro that got their chief security officer removed from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, league sources told The Inquirer.

The team declined to comment.

DiSandro had initially been given a one-game ban for the Cowboys game in Texas, but the NFL ruled to restrict his access for the final four games last week. He can still be at the stadium and perform all of his other game-day duties involving team security.

He can also return to the sideline for the playoffs.

But the league has come down hard on the long-time Eagles official and his team in the aftermath of a brief sideline altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3. Greenlaw had just body slammed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground when he got up and a nearby DiSandro stood in between the players.

DiSandro touched Greenlaw’s jersey and the 49ers linebacker responded with an outstretched hand that glazed DiSandro in the face. Greenlaw was penalized for the excessive tackle and ejected from the game for hitting a non-player or coach on the sideline.

DiSandro eventually was forced to leave as well.

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 by the league for the penalty but received no further discipline for his contact with DiSandro.

A week later, a 49ers-Seahawks tussle brought players and coaches off the bench onto the field, including 49ers security personnel. The NFL has yet to issue a formal ruling on that incident.

In the Eagles’ Monday night game at Seattle, receiver A.J. Brown was purposely bumped into on the Seahawks sideline by practice squad center Joey Hunt, who was not active for the game. The league fined him $1,610, according to ESPN.