The Colts were on the quarterback market after Andrew Luck retired abruptly last August. They went 7-9 with Jacoby Brissett stepping into the starting role, but decided to move on to Rivers. The Colts traded the No. 13 pick in next month’s draft to the San Francisco 49ers Monday for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, taking them out of the running for a first-round quarterback to start next season. Instead, they’ll go with Rivers.