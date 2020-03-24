Last week, Hargrave was the first free agent to agree to terms with the Eagles, who gave him $39 million over three years. This was a reflection of how much they value pressure up the middle, and how much they want to ensure a strong presence next to Fletcher Cox. Last year’s flashy defensive tackle signing was Malik Jackson, at three years and $30 million, for that same purpose. Jackson suffered a Lisfranc tear in the season opener and missed the rest of the year.