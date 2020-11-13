“He stepped in and had to fill some big shoes,” McLeod said. “Slay goes down, and now he’s asked to come in [for] a meaningful game with our season on the line, and he didn’t blink. And continually out there, he’ll tell you, he was saying, ‘Bro, I got this. I’m good. Like, you don’t have to tell me everything.’ And that’s what you want to see from a rookie. A guy like himself who’s confident, and he made plays.”