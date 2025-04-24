Jeff McLane’s mock NFL draft for the first round: How DT Walter Nolen can slide to the Eagles

It’s draft day, so here’s one beat reporter’s shot into the abyss of predicting Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft:

1) Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

New GM Mike Borgonzi said Tennessee will use its top pick. The consensus No. 1 quarterback appears to be the Titans’ target.

2) Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Will Hunter get the chance to play both ways? GM Andrew Berry said he would in Cleveland. That’s enough to convince me the Browns will go with maybe the best talent in the draft.

3) New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Some Boston talk radio dude said he “heard” the Eagles would trade A.J. Brown to the Patriots if Carter fell to the No. 4 spot. Despite the ridiculousness of that idea, the La Salle College High product doesn’t get past the Giants in this scenario.

4) New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New England had maybe the worst O-line in the NFL last year, which was evident as early as training camp when the Eagles manhandled the unit. New coach Mike Vrabel addresses the need here.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Armand Membou, 0T, Missouri

I’ve seen Ashton Jeanty and Mason Graham mocked to Jacksonville, but I think a new regime will emphasize protecting Trevor Lawrence or whoever is at quarterback beyond this coming season.

6) Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

John Spytek was one of the first scouts to evaluate Brandon Graham for the Eagles 15 years ago. The Michigan man hops on the chance to draft another former Wolverine with his first draft pick as GM.

7) New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Thirty years ago, the Jets drafted a Penn State tight end in the first round — Kyle Brady — to the dismay of a young fan named Howie Roseman. They try it again as the floundering franchise undergoes yet another rebuild.

8) Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Walker or another edge rusher could go here, but McMillan seems like more of a slam dunk to thrive in the NFL. Nevertheless, this is a potential trade-up spot.

9) New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

New Orleans could go any number of ways, and there has been some mock momentum for a quarterback. But I think the Saints will look to upgrade up front with their first selection.

10) Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty may be a top-five talent, but Saquon Barkley’s historic season shouldn’t alter the recent devaluing of the running back position — at least from this vantage point. Still, the Bears should hand in their card early if Jeanty is available.

11) San Francisco 49ers: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

I’ve seen Walter Nolen projected here, which would mess with my Eagles pick. But if the 49ers roll the dice with Green — a skilled rusher with off-field questions — I could see the Mississippi defensive tackle maybe lasting into the 20s.

12) Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Cowboys aren’t especially skilled at hiding their tastes and have been easier to project in recent drafts. Golden would address their desire to give CeeDee Lamb some help.

13) Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I initially had Kelvin Banks here, and I think that could still be the play if he’s on the board. But Johnson’s pedigree could make him the first cornerback-only taken in the draft.

14) Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This seems like a no-brainer with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in dire need of a big target. Opinion on Colston seems split along some lines. I’ve heard a few scouts say he’s better than Warren.

15) Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

If Green falls and Atlanta doesn’t take points away for character concerns, he could be the choice here. If he doesn’t, Williams might be the next best edge rusher.

16) Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

I’ve seen Banks slotted all over the first round, so let’s stick him here in the middle. A defensive lineman could be the play, as well, if one of the top guys drops.

17) Cincinnati Bengals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Bengals tend to stay away from prospects with red flags, so I think Nolen will continue to slide. There’s been some late buzz about injury concerns, but Harmon’s otherwise a fairly “clean” prospect.

18) Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

I don’t feel very confident about this pick, but this could be a good spot for the top guard in the class. Maybe there’s another receiver Seattle loves if McMillan is gone.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Some have Campbell sliding because of a recent shoulder surgery, and maybe lasting until here qualifies. One of the top safeties would make sense here, too.

20) Cleveland Browns (projected trade with Denver Broncos): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! I’m probably missing a possible earlier trade, but teams that want to move back into the first round may want to jump the quarterback-needy Steelers. The Browns reunite Sanders and Hunter in this framework, although they will likely have patience with the former.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Pittsburgh may want to trade back if Sanders is taken. But if they can’t move, Grant would be a great fit in the Steelers’ defensive front.

22) Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Jim Harbaugh may want a receiver or tight end for quarterback Justin Herbert, but he should be able to wait to address that need. The strength of the late first round should be on the D-line.

23) Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I’m following the mock draft chalk with this selection. Barron’s versatility could be appealing to any number of teams.

24) New York Giants (projected trade with Minnesota Vikings): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Yeah, I’m giving in to the Ole Miss quarterback narrative by having the Giants trade back into the first round for a possible Eli Manning Part 2. Three quarterbacks in the first 24 picks also helps me get Nolen to Philly.

25) Philadelphia Eagles (projected trade with Houston Texans): Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Roseman has the picks to trade up, and he loves partnering with Texans GM Nick Caserio on deals. Houston will have plenty of O-line options at No. 32 and agree to move back.

» READ MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Rating 16 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

26) Los Angeles Rams: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Rams could be looking to replace departed slot receiver Cooper Kupp, but they can address the middle of the field with a tight end, too.

27) Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Nick Emmanwori is still on the board in this exercise, and a D-lineman could be the position addressed here. But Starks has future Ravens safety written all over him.

28) Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Detroit got banged up in the defensive trenches last season and has reinforcements returning. But Stewart’s upside would be hard to pass on.

29) Washington Commanders: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Washington could go in any number of directions. I still have running back Omarion Hampton on the board, and he could be the pick. But Emmanwori has lasted too long.

30) Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Buffalo seems to be trending toward taking a defensive player, but who really knows at this point? This could also be a spot the Browns or Giants try to trade back in to get a quarterback.

31) Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Did you see the slop Kansas City had on the flanks vs. the Eagles’ edge rush in the Super Bowl? Andy Reid gets back to basics and takes an O-lineman here. Simmons makes sense, as would Josh Conerly, Grey Zabel, or Donovan Jackson.

32. Houston Texans (projected trade with Eagles): Josh Conerly, T, Oregon

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka could sneak in here if my trade scenario plays out. But Houston has an obvious need in protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud.