The Eagles possess 10 picks for the NFL draft, including two first-round selections, as the names start coming off the board Thursday. Since 2000, the Eagles have executed 64 trades involving draft picks, which ranks second-most in the league behind only the Patriots.

This Eagles mock draft didn’t feature any trades. Here, they stay put and still come away relatively pleased.

1st round, No. 15: Garrett Wilson, Wide receiver, Ohio State

Consider this a dream scenario for both the Eagles and Wilson, who grew up as a diehard fan of the team. It’s entirely possible Wilson goes inside the top 10, but if he slips this far, it would be a no-brainer for the Eagles to scoop up the savvy receiver who’s received comparisons to Stefon Diggs. The Eagles would become just the second team in NFL history to draft a receiver in the first round in three consecutive years.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams is another personal favorite; if general manager Howie Roseman is convinced by one of the top receiver prospects, it also wouldn’t be surprising if he traded up to catapult the Falcons, Jets, and other receiver-needy teams to nab the top guys on his board.

1st round, No. 18: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

Mentioned atop a group of elite pass rushers that also features Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Johnson might sneakily develop into the best of his class. After transferring from Georgia to Florida State, Johnson thrived in his lone season with the Seminoles. If there’s an early run of quarterbacks or receivers during the first half of Day 1, don’t count out Johnson sliding to the Eagles, who happily would welcome his services after they finished 31st in the league in sacks. He’ll be an immediate contributor at the next level.

2nd round, No. 51: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton are widely considered the top safeties of the class, but there’s quality depth behind them, and Cross would be a nice consolation prize for the Eagles in case they don’t end up with one of the top guys. He possesses tremendous speed and size for the position and plays with range; all those traits should appeal to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Cross also tackles with force and makes plays in the run game.

The Eagles have an apparent need at safety, and they’ve reportedly kept in touch with free agent Tyrann Mathieu. Another relevant note: coach Nick Sirianni recently visited Maryland and attended one of its spring practices.

3rd round, No. 83: Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Last summer, Roseman infamously labeled the Eagles as a “quarterback factory.” Jokes aside, it could be argued the franchise actually is an offensive lineman factory. Position coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland is considered by many of his peers across the league as one of the best of his job. The O-line has multiple foundational pieces (LT Jordan Mailata, OL Landon Dickerson, etc.), but the group also is aging (C Jason Kelce, 34; RT Lane Johnson, 32 on May 8). Parham is a versatile prospect who projects as a guard in the NFL, but he also has experience playing at right tackle and center.

3rd round, No. 101: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Smith recently visited the NovaCare Complex on a top 30 visit hosted by the Eagles. The Nittany Lion has solid size as an off-ball linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, and he tested in the top percentile among his position group across all the main measurables at the NFL scouting combine. The Eagles added linebacker Kyzir White in free agency, but there is an obvious need to develop young talent at the position.

4th round, No. 124: Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

The Eagles have been disappointed with the lack of production from Jalen Reagor. Even if the former first-round pick improves drastically over the offseason, what are realistic expectations for Reagor, who is clearly behind DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Quez Watkins in the passing game? Here, the Eagles make a run at additional wide receiver talent. After two lackluster seasons, Austin broke out in 2021, finishing with 48 receptions for 888 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a big body at 6-foot-2, and he possesses speed and athleticism that makes him an attractive downfield target.

Draft analysts point to his route tree and beating press coverage as main areas needing improvement. Sirianni, a former wide receivers coach, might have a field day if the Eagles nab a pair of wide receiver prospects this upcoming weekend.

5th round, No. 154: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Why not? The Eagles struck big when running back Kenneth Gainwell slipped to them in the fifth round of last year’s draft. Gainwell had a quality rookie season, finishing second on the team in total touchdowns. The team hasn’t re-signed running back Jordan Howard, who was tabbed as the top option in short-yardage scenarios last year. This is where Robinson thrives. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Robinson is a bruiser who fights for every yard. After waiting his turn behind Najee Harris, Robinson took over as starter in 2021 and finished with a team-best 1,343 rushing yards. He also caught 35 passes for 296 receiving yards.

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing yards, but there’s a bit of uncertainty hovering the group. Boston Scott is back on a one-year deal, while starter Miles Sanders enters the final year of his rookie contract after he failed to record a single touchdown last season. Another plus: the Eagles have enjoyed the production and work ethic from recent Alabama draft picks, including that from Smith and Dickerson.

5th round, No. 162: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Considering the handful of picks within a short timeframe, Roseman might be wheeling-and-dealing around this point. But defensive back is a position group worthy of stacking additional talent. Williams comes with obvious questions from competing in Division II, but he has lanky arms and solid size for a pro cornerback. The Eagles have experience taking late-round fliers on obvious developmental prospects, and some of those projects have turned out exceedingly well, i.e Mailata.

5h round, No. 166: Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State

Thomas logged most of his snaps at both tackle spots, but he has experience playing at all five positions across the offensive line. He’s another athletic big man, who recorded a 4.97 40-yard dash at the combine. His best highlights occurred while run blocking, a trait that bodes well with the run-heavy Eagles.

7th round, No. 237: Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois

Day 3 picks nearly always are considered as fliers who easily could be picked up as undrafted free agents. Hansen was a three-year team captain for the Fighting Illini who displayed solid technique at multiple levels. He suffered a couple of knee injuries throughout his college career but was highly productive in filling gaps; he finished with 12 forced fumbles and 28.5 tackles for loss.