Week 17 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles move up in most power rankings

The Eagles clinched the division with a win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, becoming the first team to win back-to-back NFC East titles in 21 years.

Following the win, the Birds have moved up in most national power rankings. As the Birds prepare to travel to face the Buffalo Bills, here’s where they stand in this latest batch ...

Yahoo! Sports: Sixth

The Eagles have moved up one spot in Yahoo! Sports’ power rankings. Two consecutive victories over losing teams still left questions surrounding the team’s offense.

“The Eagles have clinched the division and have almost no chance to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC,” Frank Schwab wrote. “That means the next two weeks can be used for a combination of rest and fixing the ongoing issues with the offense. The offense has looked better lately, with 60 combined points in the last two games, but that came against the Raiders and Commanders. At least the Eagles get a couple of games out of the spotlight before the playoffs start.”

Advertisement

The Eagles trail the No. 5 Chicago Bears and the No. 4 New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks (No. 1) and the Los Angeles Rams (No. 2) continue to battle for the top spot.

The Ringer: Sixth

The Ringer also has the Eagles at the No. 6 spot, two rungs above where they were last week. This week’s summary: “Glimpses of last year’s greatness are still there — when they’re playing against the NFL’s worst teams.”

The outlet had strong words for the Commanders leadership and advocated for the kind of changes that would further shake up the NFC East.

» READ MORE: Five Eagles selected to the Pro Bowl; Jalen Carter named starter

“What exactly is it that head coach Dan Quinn does for this team? It can’t be building a good defense, because his units tend to get worse each year — something that we’ve seen going back to his stint with the Cowboys,“ Diante Lee wrote. ”It can’t be player personnel or development, because GM Adam Peters is the architect of this roster, and Washington’s defensive players don’t seem to be getting markedly better in Quinn’s system.

“And we know that the offense belongs to coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who may find a new head coaching gig this offseason. If the mere absence of quarterback Jayden Daniels can cause this team to crater, then it’s probably time to bring in a new coaching regime.”

The Eagles rank behind the No. 5 New England Patriots and the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seahawks and Rams remain at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

ESPN: 10th

Despite that 29-18 win over the Commanders, the Eagles have fallen in ESPN’s power rankings — dropping two spots from last week’s No. 8 ranking. As the season comes to a close, ESPN also picked a rookie of the year for the Eagles: Jihaad Campbell.

“Campbell, a first-round pick out of Alabama, has 63 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble,” Tim McManus wrote. “His playing time decreased when Nakobe Dean (knee) hit his stride around the midway point of the season, but he has maintained a role in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense and stepped up his production when Dean exited Saturday’s win because of a hamstring injury.”

The Eagles sit behind the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 9), the Chicago Bears (No. 8), and the Buffalo Bills (No. 7). The Seahawks have taken the top spot above the No. 2 Rams.

CBS Sports: 10th

The Eagles’ win over the Commanders was enough to move them up two spots from last week’s No. 12 ranking. The team sits just below the No. 9 Buffalo Bills and No. 8 Houston Texans.

“They have beaten up two bad teams the last two weeks to seemingly right things,” Pete Prisco wrote. “Now they face a tough road game at Buffalo with just seeding on the line since they clinched the NFC East.”

The Seahawks (No. 1) and the Patriots (No. 2) top the list. Meanwhile, the Rams have fallen to the fifth spot, three spots below last week’s power rankings.

The Athletic: 11th

The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s No. 12 ranking, trailing the No. 10 Los Angeles Chargers and No. 9 Houston Texans. One concern The Athletic has with the Eagles is their “lack of offensive consistency.”

“The Eagles have put up impressive numbers since Nick Sirianni said he became more involved in the offense, scoring 31 last week and 29 on Saturday,” Chad Graff and Josh Kendall wrote. “But those performances came against the Raiders and Commanders. Is their offensive turnaround legit or a byproduct of playing bad teams?”