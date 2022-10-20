As the Eagles stay atop on the NFL standings, the trade deadline looms large.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has earned a reputation as someone consistently probing for deals and active at the deadline in recent years. The Eagles traded Zach Ertz at last year’s deadline, traded for Genard Avery in 2019, added Golden Tate in 2018, and notably secured Jay Ajayi before their Super Bowl run in 2017.

Similar to 2017, the Eagles appear poised for a playoff run and could look for a key addition to help them before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Here are three players who could make sense:

Robert Quinn

The Eagles have very few glaring holes going into the trade deadline. Considering their record, it should come as no surprise that there isn’t exactly a starting spot available for anyone added before November.

That said, there are certainly some snaps available at edge rusher. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are the established starters, but the team could use someone more proven to add to the rotation behind them.

Enter Robert Quinn. The 32-year-old edge rusher is on a floundering Chicago Bears team and fits the mold of an aging player who would be better served going to a contender. Quinn had 18½ sacks last season and has one this year. He had a down year in 2020 in which he logged just two sacks but had 11½ the year before. He has experience playing in odd and even fronts and can drop into coverage in a pinch as well, which should appeal to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

On the financial side, Quinn has three years remaining on a lucrative deal signed in 2020. He’s making $12.8 million this year, $13.9 million in 2023, and $12.9 million in 2024. Those aren’t insignificant figures, but it’s important to remember the Eagles could release or trade him after the season without taking on any dead money.

The cost for Quinn? Slightly less than what the Los Angeles Rams paid for Von Miller last season feels like a good starting point. The Denver Broncos got a second- and a third-round pick for Miller at the deadline last year. One Day 2 pick should be enough for Quinn.

Clelin Ferrell

Staying with edge rusher, Clelin Ferrell could be a less expensive option who would also bolster the rotation.

The 25-year-old doesn’t have the production of Quinn. Ferrell has eight career sacks in the four years since the Las Vegas Raiders took him in the first round of the 2019 draft. The Raiders will entertain moving him at the deadline, according to an ESPN report.

At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Ferrell certainly looks the part on the edge and was commended for his ability to win with power and quickness off the ball coming into the league. The Eagles will have to be confident they can help him realize the potential that made him an early pick.

Ferrell shouldn’t command a premium return in a trade. The front office that selected him has been replaced and Las Vegas’ new decision-makers seem intent on erasing the previous regime’s mistakes. To lesser degrees, the Eagles have shown a tendency to covet players with draft pedigree. They’ve targeted players high on most draft boards on the waiver wire to add players such as Trey Sermon and Ian Book this season. Ferrell could fit that bill if the price is low enough.

Josh Jacobs

Here’s one slightly outside the box.

The rationale of trading for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is easier to understand from the Eagles side. As good as the offense has been, another running back to pair with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell would help and Jacobs fits the bill. Sanders has been playing quite well this year, but lessening his workload would go a long way toward helping him stay healthy for the duration of the season.

Sanders’ 105 carries rank third in the NFL behind only Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb. That’s likely not sustainable, so the Eagles could use another talented ballcarrier who can also hold up in pass protection.

The rationale for the Raiders’ side is a bit tougher, but it is at least worth exploring. Jacobs is one of the Raiders’ best players and is having a good season. He is also on an expiring contract, and paying a running back while working around Derek Carr and Davante Adams’ deals doesn’t make much sense, especially for a Bill Belichick disciple in Josh McDaniels. The Raiders are 1-4 in one of the toughest divisions in football. Even though they seemed to be all-in going into the year, selling off some expendable pieces might help them reload faster next offseason. The aforementioned front office isn’t likely to be sentimental about players taken by the previous regime as well.

If the Raiders are unmoved by the case just presented or the arguments made from rival executives, the price could be the sticking point. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to Miami for Ajayi. If Jacobs costs significantly more, it might not make sense to part with the draft capital.