As the Philadelphia Eagles keep winning, their odds to win the Super Bowl and NFC keep improving, but it’s not the only futures market worth monitoring.

Their latest win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football is living proof, as their Super Bowl odds at BetMGM improved from +650 last week to +550 this week, along with their odds to win the NFC jumping from +250 to +210.

However, the biggest surprise of it all is the Eagles’ signal caller, do-it-all quarterback Jalen Hurts, surpassing Patrick Mahomes as the second-favorite to win the NFL MVP award at year’s end, with his latest odds set at +400 at BetMGM.

Coming into the season, most sportsbooks valued Hurts in the MVP market at 40/1, even some as high as 50/1. That has steadily decreased since the start of the season. Just two weeks in, Hurts saw his odds shrink dramatically after a masterful Monday Night Football performance, with his odds shrinking to 10/1, tying with Justin Herbert for the third-best odds among all players.

Hurts, who has the eighth-most passing yards this season (1,514), most rushing yards among quarterbacks (293) and fifth-most total touchdowns this season (12, 6 rushing, 6 passing), is no question having his best season as a pro, which includes a career-high 66% completion rate. Last week, his MVP odds sat at +550, third-best behind Mahomes, who was valued at +400.

The Eagles quarterback now just trails Josh Allen, whose odds increased to +150 after a thrilling 24-20 victory over Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes now sits with the third-best odds to win the award at +500 entering Week 7.

» READ MORE: James Bradberry, Jalen Hurts, and Lane Johnson heroics add up to undefeated Eagles

Hurts will have a chance to pad his stats over the next couple of games in front of a national audience, as the Eagles have matchups with the Houston Texans (1-3-1) in a Thursday night showdown as well as the ailing Washington Commanders (2-4) on Monday Night Football.

This season is still young, but the sky is the limit for Hurts, a Houston native, in just his third full season with the Eagles franchise, and second full season as a starter.

