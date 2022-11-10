Few coaches have influenced the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni more than Frank Reich.

Since leaving Reich’s staff in Indianapolis to take over the Eagles after the 2020 season, Sirianni has mentioned lessons and conversations the two have shared dozens of times. Sirianni drew some early comparisons to Reich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017, and has kept an open line of communication with his mentor the last two seasons.

So a few days after the Colts fired Reich following a 3-5-1 start, Sirianni said he was trying not to let Reich losing his job impact his focus on his own.

“I’m only concerned about what’s going on here and trying to keep my eyes on just what the situation is here, and that’s being ready for Washington,” Sirianni said Thursday. “But as you know, what I think about Frank and how much I respect Frank as a person, how much I respect him as a football coach, you can probably imagine how I feel.”

Indianapolis fired Reich on Monday, and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady earlier this month. Brady was the quarterbacks coach during Sirianni’s tenure as offensive coordinator in Indy.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard hired former center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach in Reich’s place. Saturday played 14 years in the NFL, 13 of which were in Indianapolis, but has no coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level. He was most recently an NFL analyst for ESPN. Saturday coached three seasons of high school football at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia.

Sirianni didn’t rule out the possibility of Reich eventually joining the Eagles staff. He hired former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter in a consultant role last season. The two worked together in Kansas City about a decade ago.

Would he consider Reich for a consultant role on the Eagles staff?

“We’ll see how that goes,” Sirianni said. “ ... I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or whether he’s not in the building. But I haven’t really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re just really focused on today to get ready for Washington.”

Mailata talks about Thursday night struggles

After giving up two sacks in a three-play span last Thursday, Jordan Mailata was in a trance.

The Eagles left tackle acknowledged he can be his worst critic and can sometimes struggle not to dwell on past mistakes during future plays. Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans was a prime example.

Mailata struggled on the opening drive of the second half, surrendering two sacks to Jerry Hughes. Sirianni took the blame for the first one after the game, suggesting the protection wasn’t synced up to the play call.

The coach typically puts a player’s number up on the board to point out well-executed plays or missed assignments during film study. During the film review of the Texans game, Sirianni said he would acknowledge the error by putting his own name up there.

“The way he takes accountability is amazing,” Mailata said. “We talk about him being a player’s coach, it’s another example of that.”

When Mailata needed to regain his focus after the sluggish start to the half, linemate Landon Dickerson was the one who broke him out of the funk. Mailata also noted that he was wearing a microphone for the Texans game and a team-released video of the exchange between the two would likely come out later this week.

“I have this guy to reconcile [that with] me,” Mailata said. “When I can’t hone myself in — I’m usually good — but when I can’t do it, Landon does. Y’all will see. I was miked up for that Thursday game.”

Dickerson interjected, “Dumb and dumber.”

“You’re going to see dumb and dumber live in action,” Mailata said. “And the way he reigned me in after those two sacks.”

Maddox misses practice

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

This was the first time Maddox has popped up on the injury report with the injury. He missed two games earlier this season with an ankle injury but returned last month in time for the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Maddox’s injury leaves the Eagles depleted at the slot cornerback spot. Backup slot corner Josiah Scott was also limited in practice with an ankle injury. Josh Jobe, an outside cornerback, also missed practice a hamstring injury.

The following players were limited Wednesday for rest purposes: James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Robert Quinn, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat.

