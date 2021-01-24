The Eagles are lucky to keep Stoutland, who is considered one of the best line coaches in the league. He’s coming off a year in which he kept the team’s offensive line viable even after injuries forced the team to start 14 different combinations up front. According to ESPN’s pass-block win rate, which measures how often a line keeps a clean pocket for 2.5 seconds, the Eagles’ front was the 11th best at protecting the quarterback in 2020.