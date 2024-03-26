Eagles’ Nick Sirianni remains tight-lipped on what the offense will look like with his influence and Kellen Moore’s

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the start of the season still months away, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t too keen on divulging some of the details about how the team’s revamped offense will look with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm.

At the NFL’s annual league meeting on Tuesday morning, Sirianni said that Moore has done “an unbelievable job so far” of “directing the ship” and reiterated that they will mesh elements of their past offenses together. However, Sirianni wouldn’t quantify how much of the playbook will consist of plays from Moore’s offenses compared to his own from the past.

“I don’t even think we know that yet,” Sirianni said. “There’s a lot of concepts that are very, very similar, but I hired Kellen to do a job and we’ll mesh things together, just like I said right from the beginning. We’ll have some good things that we’ve done here in the past. He’s going to bring some new elements to it. But to say 27 percent is going to be this, there’s a lot of similarities within it, too.

“But again, Kellen’s doing a good job of leading the offense and we’re really excited about that.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: NFL’s stance on the Eagles’ Tush Push is to ‘leave it alone’ as the sneak play remains legal in 2024

Sirianni also declined to discuss whose terminology will be used in the offense, saying it doesn’t serve the team to make that information public before the start of the season.

Moore, who previously served in the same role for the Los Angeles Chargers (2023) and the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22), will be the third offensive coordinator under Sirianni in four seasons. Former quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson took over the role for the 2023 season, and the Eagles moved on from him shortly after their playoff exit. Shane Steichen preceded him for two seasons before the Indianapolis Colts hired him as their head coach.

Sirianni called the experience of building an offense with Moore, whom he hasn’t worked with in the past, “similar” to the processes he underwent with familiar faces in Johnson and Steichen. The fourth-year head coach described the process of blending the offenses by likening it to his typical end-of-season evaluation.

”Watching all the tape,” Sirianni said. “Going through all the playbooks. Going through all the teach sheets. Talking through it. ‘How can we do this better?’ Just very similar to at the end of the year, you evaluate everything that you did.

“What was good, what was bad, how can you do it better? How can you do your good things that you do even better and how does it fit into how we’re calling things? Are we going to call it this? Does it make sense to call it this? Does it make sense to call it that?”

At the end of a season marked by a late 1-6 collapse, Sirianni admitted that the offense “got a little bit stale” in the final stretch of games. He said the team needed to bring in an offensive coordinator with “new ideas” from a different family of coaches to be in charge, but he acknowledged a prospective “meshing” of fresh concepts with old ones.

Opposing defenses had caught up to the aspects of the Eagles offense that made them dominant in 2022 and helped them reach the Super Bowl. They had previously thrived in the zone-read, run-pass-run option game, but quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t the same threat in the running game and their downfield passing game lacked creativity. In turn, the Eagles moved on from Johnson and officially named Moore their offensive coordinator on Feb. 5.

Sirianni changed his tune at the combine more than a month after his season-ending remarks, leaning more into the idea that the offense will be a “meshing” of Moore’s scheme with his old one and away from the staleness of the previous offense. He emphasized that the Eagles will incorporate elements that they were successful at in the past into the new offense.