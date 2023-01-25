Nick Sirianni not a finalist for NFL coach of the year

The Associated Press announced its finalists for NFL coach of the year and Nick Sirianni wasn’t among the three coaches with the most votes, despite the Eagles having the league’s best record of 14-3.

The Giants’ Brian Daboll, the Bills’ Sean McDermott, and the Jaguars’ and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson were the finalists. The winner will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors Award Show in Arizona.

NFL writers vote for the award and voting was based upon the regular season. The Eagles haven’t had a winner of the award since Andy Reid in 2002. Ray Rhodes (1995) and Buck Shaw (1960) were the franchise’s only other winners.

Sirianni has the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC championship with the 49ers in only his second season. The Eagles went 9-8 and reached the playoffs as a wild card in his first season.