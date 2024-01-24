Nick Sirianni is returning as Eagles head coach next season

Head coach Nick Sirianni is returning to the Eagles in his role next season, he and general manager Howie Roseman confirmed at an end-of-season news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Signs had pointed to the 42-year-old Sirianni maintaining his post at the helm of the team for a fourth season. NFL sources told The Inquirer on Sunday that Sirianni was the one to fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai, just two days after his meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday.

In addition, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer on Sunday that senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, who had reached the end of his contract, is “exploring other opportunities” for next season. Patricia called defensive plays from Week 15 onward, a decision that Sirianni took ownership for following the Eagles’ 20-17 loss that week to the Seattle Seahawks.

» READ MORE: Why Jeffrey Lurie didn’t fire Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the overhaul of Sirianni’s coaching staff continued when NFL sources told The Inquirer that Brian Johnson will not be returning to the Eagles as offensive coordinator.

For a third straight season under Sirianni, the Eagles earned a postseason berth and finished the regular season 11-6. However, there was a stunning 1-5 skid to end the season and a 32-9 blowout wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles regressed offensively and defensively in a number of areas in 2023 compared to the year before when they reached the Super Bowl, leading to questions surrounding the job security of Sirianni and his coordinators.

After former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired by the Indianapolis Colts as their head coach in February, the Eagles replaced him with Johnson, who previously served as their quarterbacks coach from 2021-22. Johnson was tasked with calling plays within the framework of Sirianni’s offense.

But the offense that once thrived in the run-pass option game and the designed quarterback run game in 2022 did not replicate the same success in 2023. The Eagles fell from a No. 3 ranking in points and total yards last year to No. 7 in points and No. 8 in total yards this season. They were one of the league’s most turnover-prone teams, as 15.3% of their drives ended in an offensive turnover (No. 30 in the league). Last season, 10.2% of their drives concluded with an offensive turnover (No. 9).

» READ MORE: Inside the Eagles’ offensive stats: Problems against the blitz, trouble on Jalen Hurts’ runs

The Eagles saw more turnover in defensive personnel from 2022 to 2023 than they did in offensive personnel. Additionally, the defense also transitioned coordinators from Jonathan Gannon, who took the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching gig, to Desai.

With Desai and eventually Patricia heading up defensive play-calling for a new-look unit, the Eagles slipped from No. 8 to No. 30 in points against, No. 2 to No. 26 in total yards against, No. 14 to No. 31 in third-down percentage, and No. 12 to No. 30 in red-zone percentage.

Through three years, Sirianni has a 34-17 record in the regular season and a 2-3 record in the playoffs. Among full-time Eagles head coaches, Sirianni’s .667 regular-season wining percentage is the best in franchise history. Sirianni also has earned the most wins by any head coach in their first three years with the Eagles, according to the team.