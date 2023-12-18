Panic mode: Matt Patricia fails in debut as de facto defensive coordinator as Eagles lose third straight

SEATTLE — At some point between their 20-point loss at Dallas last Sunday and the week that ensued, Nick Sirianni, and maybe his bosses, too, lost faith in defensive coordinator Sean Desai. He handed the reins of the defense to Matt Patricia, who’d made his bones running Bill Belichick’s defenses at the end of the Patriots’ dynasty.

Patricia proved first to be a bad head coach, in Detroit, then a worse offensive coordinator, back in New England, before the Eagles convinced him to join their reconstructed defensive coaching staff. The Birds lost coordinator Jonathan Gannon, now the Cardinals’ head coach, and fired defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, after interviewing him for the coordinator’s job.

They hired Desai. Desai failed through 13 games. So, after working in a practice facility wrought with tension all week, Sirianni panicked. He considered it an emergency, so he broke the glass.

The Birds hired Patricia as an insurance policy. The insurance policy didn’t pay off here Monday night.

The Eagles gave up 109 points in the three previous games with Desai calling the plays. Patricia replaced Desai on the sideline, took over the mic, and botched it.

The Eagles lost, 20-17. They lost their chance to retain first place in the NFC East after Dallas lost at Buffalo. They lost the chance to end their losing streak, which grew to three straight.

How?

They gave up a 92-yard touchdown drive that began with 1 minute, 52 seconds to play. It took them just 84 seconds to drive the length of the field.

It didn’t help that Jalen Hurts threw two fourth-quarter interceptions on deep passes that were wholly unnecessary. He’d been sick, but he played badly.

It also didn’t help that penalties from veterans hindered the Eagles’ efforts all night.

Three weeks ago, these Eagles looked like a title contender. Now? They look like a fading pretender.

No excuses. This was the worst sort of loss. Last-minute. Last-gasp. Lasting effect.

They lost to a Seahawks team that had scored fewer than 17 points in three of its last four games, losing all four.

They lost to Drew Lock, who was making his second straight appearance in place of Pro Bowl starter Geno Smith, who has a groin injury. It was only Lock’s fifth start in the past two seasons.

It was Lock’s first win in those starts.

Patricia had to play, in frequent rotation, previously unemployed Shaquille Leonard at middle linebacker, overeager rookie Sydney Brown at safety, overmatched rookie Kelee Ringo at cornerback, and, in his first action with the defense this season, Patrick Johnson, a special-teamer whose position is listed as “linebacker.”

For a while, Patricia made do.

The Eagles took a 17-10 lead, and Patricia’s troops held, capped by a shared sack from Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. Of course, on first down Lock overthrew Tyler Lockett, who was wide open 50 yards downfield, but let’s not split hairs.

Jalen Carter dragged Lock to the ground, but Lock appeared to get rid of the ball, which set up fourth-and-2 from the Eagles’ 18, and the Seahawks were preparing to go for it. However, with the play clock drained they called timeout, to the Eagles’ advantage. Sirianni challenged the call, and replays showed that Lock’s knee was down. The 5-yard loss convinced Carroll to kick a 43-yard field goal.

Brown and Bradley Roby blanketed Lockett on third-and-5, forcing a punt.

And then, the 92-yard disaster.

Desai got demoted because the defensive players were complaining about the team’s strategies. They seemed confused. They seemed toothless.

And now?

They seem hopeless.