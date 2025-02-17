Eagles’ Nolan Smith responds to Emmanuel Acho’s comments that ‘the Cowboys are one Eagles offseason away from a Super Bowl’

Just one week removed from Super Bowl LIX and debates have sparked about next year’s potential championship contenders. Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho made a bold claim about the Dallas Cowboys during Friday’s taping of The Facility — and Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith wasn’t too happy with what Acho had to say about their NFC East rival.

“The Cowboys are one Eagles offseason away from a Super Bowl,” Acho said. “They are one Eagles offseason away. It’s not easy, it’s not simple … But, that is what they are. They’re a running back away. Eagles offseason, Saquon Barkley. They’re a linebacker away. Eagles offseason, Zack Baun. They’re one offensive lineman away. Eagles offseason, Mekhi Becton. They’re a No. 2 wide receiver away. No Eagles offseason there.

Advertisement

“Now the difference is like [LeSean McCoy] said, Howie Roseman is the mastermind … I think they have Super Bowl-caliber players. But they are a running back, a defensive tackle, a healthy linebacker, an additional offensive lineman and a No. 2 wide receiver away from a Super Bowl.”

Smith responded to Acho’s comments on social media just two days after the Eagles linebacker was seen having a great time in Philadelphia during Friday’s Super Bowl parade. “Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two,” Smith wrote. “It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say ‘THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING!’”

Acho responded to Smith’s tweet, praising the 24-year-old and his team for their accomplishments this season. “You, @SmithNoland2 are a champion. And as good as you have become at hunting the opponent, you got the wrong one this time. I’ve sang y’all praises, specifically the defense, so much that my voice hurts. You a baller and y’all are champs and I’ve been hype.”

And if that wasn’t enough to show Smith that he didn’t mean any disrespect, Acho posted another response with “receipts” that he’s been singing the Eagles' praises throughout the season — posting screenshots of former headlines such as “Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes Jalen Hurts is on a Hall of Fame path” and “Emmanuel Acho ranks the credit for the Eagles' Super Bowl win.”

“Respectfully bro, this clip was a convo about what the Cowboys need to do to get to a SB,” Acho wrote. “Everybody ain’t against you and I sure as heck am not (see the receipts). Not sure how saying ‘the Cowboys are an Eagles offseason away from a SB’ came off as ‘hate’ but apologies if so.”

In a recently deleted post, Smith responded “if you was still playing I would give you a nice apology and I’m not APOLOGIZING FOR NOTHING. I MEANT WHAT I SAID AND SAID WHAT I MEANT. HAVE A BLESSED YEAR.”