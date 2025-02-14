The best moments from Eagles players along the parade route: Battle scars, beer chugging, and signing babies

Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day as the City of Brotherly Love hosted its second Super Bowl parade. Thousands of fans gathered along Broad Street to catch a glimpse of the champs — and the players did not disappoint.

Along the parade route, the Eagles interacted with fans, chugged beers, and even suffered some battle wounds. Ten minutes before the 11 a.m. scheduled start time, green fireworks were set off at Lincoln Financial Field, confetti shot into the air, and the parade was ready to begin. Here are the best moments from the players during Friday’s Super Bowl parade …

The calm before the storm

The day started calmly as the buses left Lot K and took off from Pattison Avenue before turning up Broad Street. Jeffrey Lurie, Brandon Graham, and Jalen Hurts passed around the Lombardi Trophy.

Players like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Parris Campbell looked over the city and waved at fans as their bus made its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the wholesome celebration that fans have been waiting for ever since the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Baby Birds

Speaking of wholesome, some players even left the buses to interact with fans on the street — including running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley grabbed three-year-old Lucy Bannon for a photo on her birthday.

Barkley also shared a sweet moment with one of the Eagles ball boys.

But Barkley wasn’t the only Eagle interacting with children. All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun ran over with excitement to sign a baby during the parade.

The storm begins

With every uplifting interaction, there was another exciting moment taking place just down the street. Not even an hour in to the festivities and tight end Grant Calcaterra was already getting the party started. Calcaterra certainly knows how to get a crowd riled up, giving his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation — bashing two beers above his head and chugging them before throwing the empty cans into the crowd.

Calcaterra wasn’t the only one indulging in the drinking festivities on Friday. Quinyon Mitchell ditched the bus to take in the crowd on his feet. The cornerback wore his iconic Quinyonamo Bay hoodie while giving the fans a special message before dancing off with a smile.

“Go Eagles!” Mitchell yelled.

Mitchell’s rookie counterpart, Cooper DeJean, was also having the time of his life. Despite suffering a slight gash on his head from a Bud Light chain, the cornerback said this year’s Valentine’s Day might be the best day of his life.

Later, a fan shared the moment DeJean hit himself in the head with his chain.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also suffered a head injury on Friday, taking a beer can to the head, which caused defensive end Josh Sweat to laugh.

Meanwhile, DeJean has received a lot of attention, especially after his pick-six in Super Bowl LIX. He’s received so much attention that fans were waiting in anticipation to catch a glimpse of him during the parade. Fans even mistook Reed Blankenship for the rookie cornerback. Nothing like getting the “exciting whites” mixed up.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined Barkley in a specific celebration of their own, one that became a regular tradition during the postseason, while holding the Lombardi trophy. Sorry, Chiefs fans.

CJ Gardner Johnson belt to ass while holding the Lombardi 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BnU2IcfEQO — VP (@titletownforty) February 14, 2025

Edge rusher Nolan Smith celebrated with fans with a drenched shirt while holding a bottle of liquor.

And that was all before the speeches began. It’s safe to say it was quite a party during Friday’s Super Bowl parade.