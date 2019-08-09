So what to do about Wentz’s backup? Sudfeld had surgery on Friday and could miss just six weeks. That takes the Eagles into the regular season. Do you roll the dice with Cody Kessler, or do you pick up at least someone to compete for that job? If it’s the latter, I’d imagine you’d want to acquire someone sooner than later to give them time in the offense. But there aren’t many attractive options on the street. Sam Bradford or Colin Kaepernick have been the two most prominent names floated, but Brock Osweiler, Matt Cassell, Brandon Weeden and Geno Smith are also available. Josh McCown and Mark Sanchez recently retired. Maybe you can lure the former back on the field. The pickings are slim. How about Josh Johnson? He started three games for the Redskins last year and was good enough to win one. He was lousy in the season finale loss to the Eagles, but can he be any worse than Kessler? General manager Howie Roseman might want to wait until closer to cut-down day, but how many backup-caliber quarterbacks will shake free? Most teams don’t even have a No. 2 capable of stepping in and winning games, which is why the Eagles may just roll the dice.