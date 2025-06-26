Newlyweds spend an early honeymoon at Jason Kelce’s 5th annual celebrity bartending event

On Wednesday afternoon in Sea Isle, Cami and Dillon Amatucci received a late wedding gift. But it wasn’t the usual home essentials or custom wine bottles. Instead, the couple witnessed Jason Kelce rip off his shorts to reveal an American flag Speedo with a familiar looking bald eagle placement.

“It was awesome,” Dillon said. “We heard on Kylie’s podcast that someone may be coming out with a Speedo. We hoped it would be Jason and we expected nothing less.”

Advertisement

The newlyweds patiently waited at the Ocean Drive for special appearances from past and current players including Kelce, Brandon Graham, Cooper DeJean, Beau Allen, Sydney Brown, Thomas Booker, and Landon Dickerson. Cami Amatucci stood out among the crowd, wearing a “Delco by Marriage” T-shirt and a bride veil.

“We’ve always wanted to come to this event and it just kind of worked out perfectly,” she said. “I grew up coming to Sea Isle and haven’t been back in a while, so it was close and easy. Then we’ll go somewhere for dinner later. You just can’t beat it.”

The Delaware County natives just got married on Saturday at the Brandywine Manor House Inn in Chester County. The die-hard Eagles fans decided to attend the fifth annual Team 62 at The Ocean Drive celebrity bartending event as part of their “mini-moon,” before planning their full honeymoon somewhere in Europe.

Although this is the first Ocean Drive event they have attended, the two aren’t unfamiliar with the Eagles Autism Foundation. Both Cami, 26, and Dillon, 25, have contributed to the organization in the past.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce rocks a speedo and jams to Taylor Swift, while Cooper DeJean feels the love at annual Sea Isle fundraiser

Every year the ice skating rink Flight on Ice in Newtown Square partners with the foundation to host an Eagles Autism Foundation night. The two have worked the event, which is a silent disco to raise funds for autism research. Last year, 50% of the ticket sales went to the foundation.

“The Eagles Autism Foundation is amazing,” Cami Amatucci said. “They provide a lot of services for kids with autism, who normally don’t get to attend events like this or football games. … It’s cool to be part of another Eagles autism event.”

At the Ocean Drive celebrity bartending event, the proceeds from the cover fee, bartending tips, raffles, merch, and Eagles memorabilia go to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Since 2021, the event has raised more than $1.4 million for the foundation.

The charity event is unlike any other. It creates a fun atmosphere for fans to drink with their favorite players and raise money for a good cause. The event gave birth to a number of iconic moments, including Kelce’s Speedo reveal and chugging a fan’s beer this year.

As another late wedding gift, Cami got her “Delco by Marriage” T-shirt signed by three-time Pro Bowler Dickerson.

“He was happy to see us,” Dillon said. “And it’s all for a good cause.”