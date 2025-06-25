Jason Kelce rocks a speedo and jams to Taylor Swift, while Cooper DeJean feels the love at annual Sea Isle fundraiser

Last year, Jason Kelce entered the Ocean Drive for his “Shore Birds” event hidden behind a luchador mask. On Wednesday, he showed considerably more skin.

Eagles fans flocked to Sea Isle City to join Kelce at his fifth annual bartending charity event to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and fans got quite a show.

“Everybody knows Eagles fans are the best,” Kylie Kelce told NBC. “They come together to support in ways that we can’t even imagine, year after year.”

Last year’s fundraiser raised a record $865,000. Here are some highlights from this year’s event …

Getting the day started early

NBC reported that the first few fans in line arrived at 3:30 a.m., but Kelce started his morning at a much more reasonable hour.

Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and former teammate Beau Allen began the day with beach yoga. Jason did not appear to be thrilled, considering the hot temperatures. Who can blame him?

The next stop of the day? Sea Isle’s Excursion Park for some family fun before the bartending took over.

Cooper DeJean feels the love

Among the players to arrive at the bar was the youngest Eagle, Cooper DeJean, as he made his first “Shore Birds” bartending takeover.

And the fans mobbed the young cornerback.

Kelce’s unforgettable entrance

Jason Kelce showed up clad in a vintage Eagles hat, cropped Shore Birds jersey, fanny pack, and American flag shorts.

The shorts were short-lived, however, as he climbed up a lifeguard chair and ripped them off almost immediately to reveal his American flag speedo.

He then made a fan’s day by chugging his beer. “I love you,” the fan shouted.

Kelce said he has a lot of fun at the event every year for three main reasons.

“One, it’s a great cause to raise money,” Kelce said. “Two, you get to have a blast with the fans and drink a bunch, and three, you get to hang out with a bunch of guys you used to love hanging out with every day.”

Singing along to Taylor Swift

The playlist at the Ocean Drive included a certain pop star Kelce is well acquainted with. Like many of the fans in attendance, he clearly knows every word to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” making his brother, Travis, proud.

Sydney Brown hands out Jell-O shots

Eagles safety Sydney Brown also got in on the action, handing out Jell-O shots and a mouthful of whipped cream to fans.

The Kelce family and New Heights fans will hold their third annual Beer Bowl drinking game on Thursday, so hopefully Jason will get some rest soon.

Staff writer Ariel Simpson contributed to this article.