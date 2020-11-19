“The actual reps and the chemistry has been limited as far as the ability to grow that relationship,” Wentz said. “That’s why I’m excited for the second half of the season. I think we’ve gotten a lot of experience throughout training camp and now experiencing games with a lot of these guys. They’re starting to play faster and I’m starting to trust them. There are things that are getting better and I think it will keep trending that way. But by no means is any of that an excuse. This is the NFL. We’ve got to learn on the fly and be able to adapt and adjust. We can be better, and we will be.”