Who are the Eagles looking at for their next offensive coordinator? Here are some of the candidates.

The search for the next offensive coordinator is underway and, as expected, the Eagles are casting a wide net.

Nick Sirianni said that the next coordinator needs to help the Eagles “evolve.”

From experienced offensive minds and play-callers to young and up-and-coming offensive coaches, the Eagles are looking at candidates from various backgrounds. They have so far been linked to at least eight names.

Let’s take a look at the coaches the Eagles could be looking at, according to reports. (Names are listed in alphabetical order.)

Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter was a consultant when Sirianni first got the Eagles job in 2021 and has been Shane Steichen’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis since 2023. The Eagles, according to Sports Illustrated, interviewed Cooter on Friday after the team requested permission to interview him.

Cooter does not call plays for the Colts, which is why this would not technically be a lateral move to the Eagles.

The Colts revived Daniel Jones’ NFL career before he suffered a season-ending injury this season. While he didn’t call plays, Cooter helped oversee what was one of the best offenses in the NFL before Jones got hurt.

Cooter, 41, was Doug Pederson’s passing game coordinator in Jacksonville during the 2022 season. He previously worked under Adam Gase with the Jets as the team’s running backs coach and before that worked under Mike Caldwell and Matt Patricia with the Lions. Sirianni and Cooter also worked together with the Chiefs in 2012 under Romeo Crennel. Sirianni was the wide receivers coach that season while Cooter was an offensive quality control coach.

Brian Daboll

ESPN reported Sunday that the Eagles are expected to interview Daboll, who most recently was the head coach of the New York Giants before he was fired in November.

Daboll was also on that 2012 Kansas City staff with Sirianni and Cooter. He was the boss as offensive coordinator. Daboll, 50, worked with Jalen Hurts at Alabama, so there is plenty of familiarity with the coach and quarterback in Philadelphia.

That said, Daboll is also in the market for head coaching jobs, and an interesting one opened Monday morning when the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott. Daboll was born in Canada and grew up in suburban Buffalo. He was the team’s offensive coordinator during the rise of Josh Allen before leaving to lead the Giants.

Daboll is one of the more experienced offensive coordinators on the market. His offenses have been up and down over the years, but when he led the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs more than a decade ago, he wasn’t working with stellar quarterback talent. His best success was with Allen, who is sort of a unicorn. Could he help Hurts turn the Eagles offense around?

Josh Grizzard

The Eagles, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, plan to interview Grizzard, who was just let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Grizzard, 35, was the offensive coordinator for one season after joining the Bucs in 2024 as a passing game coordinator.

Before Tampa Bay, Grizzard worked with Mike McDaniel in Miami and was with the Dolphins during stints with Gase and Brian Flores, too.

Grizzard has been a fast riser. He played at Yale and was a student coach there, too. He was hired to David Cutcliffe’s staff at Duke as a 23-year-old and was there for four seasons as a graduate assistant and then a quality control coach before leaving for the NFL.

This past season was Grizzard’s first calling plays, and he oversaw a steep drop-off in Tampa after former coordinator Liam Coen departed for the Jaguars. The Bucs, however, dealt with multiple key injuries.

Mike Kafka

The Eagles, according to ESPN, have already interviewed Kafka, who was Daboll’s coordinator in New York before taking over as interim head coach.

Kafka, 38, is a familiar name around here, having spent two seasons as a backup quarterback after the Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

Kafka bounced around to seven teams in six seasons before embarking on his coaching career at his alma mater, Northwestern, as a graduate assistant in 2016. He joined Andy Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff in 2017 as a quality control coach and then was Patrick Mahomes’ first position coach as a full-time starter in 2018. Mahomes’ career high in touchdowns (50) was that season, and Kafka was his quarterbacks coach through the 2021 season when Kafka left to become Daboll’s offensive coordinator.

The Giants, obviously, did not have a ton of offensive success under the Daboll-Kafka regime. Kafka called plays before Daboll stripped him of those duties in 2024. But Daboll gave that responsibility back to Kafka this past season. The Giants were 13th in yards per game in 2025, up from 30th in 2024. The Jaxson Dart effect.

Mike McDaniel

The Eagles’ link to McDaniel is a loose one, with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington replying “yes” to a person on X when asked if McDaniel would get an interview with the Eagles. But it’s worth including him as a candidate.

McDaniel, of course, was fired by the Dolphins after it initially appeared as if he’d return for a fifth season.

The 42-year-old went 35-33 as Dolphins head coach. Before that, McDaniel spent 11 seasons working under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who is well respected as an offensive mind. McDaniel was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator in 2021 and helped lead the 49ers to the NFC title game.

His titles before that under Shanahan were running game coordinator, offensive assistant, and wide receivers coach. McDaniel could help revive an Eagles running game that stalled behind a weakened offensive line in 2025.

He is also a popular head coaching candidate.

Zac Robinson

The Eagles interviewed Robinson on Friday, according to ESPN. They are among at least three teams who have interviewed Robinson for an OC job, joining the Bucs and Lions.

Robinson, 39, was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Falcons had a lot of success on offense in 2024 but took a step back in 2025 as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggled in his second NFL season (first as a starter).

Robinson, a former quarterback, was a seventh-round pick by New England in 2010 and was in the league for four seasons as a backup or practice squad player. In addition to the Patriots, he spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, and Bengals.

Robinson then became an independent coach and trainer of quarterbacks and was a senior analyst at Pro Football Focus before Sean McVay hired him in 2019. Robinson eventually became the Rams’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Bobby Slowik

The Eagles, according to ESPN, requested to interview Slowik, Miami’s senior passing game coordinator.

Slowik, 38, is another branch on the Shanahan tree. He worked with the Shanahans in Washington from 2011 to 2013 and then, like Robinson, was a PFF analyst. Kyle Shanahan then hired Slowik in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach.

Slowik, the son of Bob Slowik, a longtime NFL coach, jumped to the offensive side of the ball in San Francisco in 2019. He was the passing game coordinator for the 2022 season before Houston hired him to be its offensive coordinator in 2023. He was with the Texans during C.J. Stroud’s impressive rookie season but oversaw a decline in 2024 that led to his firing.

Slowik then joined his pal McDaniel in Miami for the 2025 season.

Charlie Weis Jr.

As with McDaniel, the connection from Weis to the Eagles is a loose one right now. The Eagles, according to the New York Daily News, “poked around” on Weis, the 32-year-old son of longtime coach Charlie Weis.

Weis was just 28 when Lane Kiffin hired him to lead Ole Miss’ offense after the 2021 season. In four seasons at Ole Miss, Weis helped lead one of the best offenses in college football. The Rebels were second in yards per game in each of the last two seasons.

Weis is slated to join Kiffin at LSU.