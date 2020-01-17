The Eagles might be interested in bringing back a familiar face for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
The team has shown interest in Baltimore Ravens quarterback coach James Urban to replace Mike Groh next season, according to an NFL Network report. Urban was a quarterbacks coach for the Eagles under Andy Reid in 2009-10.
Ironically, Doug Pederson’s promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2011 forced Urban out of his role on Reid’s staff. Urban coached wide receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-17 before being taking over his role with the Ravens in 2018.
The Eagles watched Urban guide Michael Vick to a resurgent 2010 season after his return to the NFL. Vick threw for 3,000 yards and eclipsed 20 passing touchdowns for the first time in his career. This season, Urban has been the position coach for MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson, helping the 2018 first-round pick develop into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Eagles’ search for offensive coaches began last week, when they fired Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. Groh spent two seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, and the team struggled to maintain the production it had during the 2017 Super Bowl run.
Walch was fired after one season, after almost every receiver underproduced. The team is considering former NFL wideouts Hines Ward and Bobby Engram, a league source says. Ward was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets last season, while Engram has been a Ravens assistant for five years.