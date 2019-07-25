The Eagles were very busy this offseason. They added an offensive tackle, a running back, and a wide receiver with their first three picks in the draft in April. They brought back explosive wide receiver DeSean Jackson. They traded for running back Jordan Howard. They signed free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson. They signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a contract extension.
Here’s what our three beat writers think of the Eagles’ offseason moves:
There’s very little on the Eagles’ offseason “to do’’ list that they didn’t address. They upgraded the running-back and wide-receiver positions. They added depth to the offensive line.
They bolstered their interior pass rush. They added experienced role players at linebacker and safety.
And they signed Carson Wentz to a reasonably cap-friendly contract extension that locks him up through 2024.
While I didn’t agree with every move they made, they are a better and deeper team than they were a year ago.
They had a terrific draft, getting Jason Peters’ likely eventual left-tackle replacement – Andre Dillard – in the first round and adding two potential difference-makers in the second round in running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
I wasn’t a big fan of the DeSean Jackson signing. He’ll likely be a more-effective vertical threat than Mike Wallace or Torrey Smith, but there were some other free agents who would have come with similar production but less baggage.
Jordan Hicks was a talented linebacker and one of the team’s defensive leaders, but he couldn’t stay healthy. Arizona giving him a four-year, $36 million deal with $20 million guaranteed borders on stupidity. The free-agent additions of Zach Brown (in their base defense) and L.J. Fort (in sub packages) should more-than-offset the loss of Hicks.
Roseman likes to sign good players coming off bad years. That was the case with defensive tackle Malik Jackson. I really liked the Jackson signing. He and Cox, with Tim Jernigan rotating in, will give the Eagles one of the most-effective inside pass rushes in the league.
I’m not as confident about the situation on the outside. Brandon Graham is a Pro Bowl-caliber player. But Derek Barnett is coming off shoulder surgery. They traded Michael Bennett, who was their most-productive edge rusher last year, and didn’t try to talk Chris Long out of retiring. I’m not sure bringing back Vinny Curry, who has had more than four sacks in a season just once in his career, offsets the loss of Bennett and Long.
Maybe 2018 fourth-rounder Josh Sweat will show more than he did as a rookie. Maybe 2019 fourth-rounder Shareef Miller will step up and have an immediate impact. Maybe Daeshon Hall or Joe Ostman will have breakout years. Maybe.
Losing Nick Foles was inevitable. He deserved a starting opportunity somewhere. That said, you can certainly argue that they should have brought in a more-experienced backup option for Wentz than Nate Sudfeld, given Wentz’s injury history.
I don’t see how you can seriously fault the Eagles’ offseason.
The three most-negative developments were unavoidable – the Eagles couldn’t have kept Joe Douglas from taking the Jets general manager job, they had no viable way to hold onto Nick Foles, and they really couldn’t guarantee 34-year-old edge-rusher Chris Long the role he sought.
They added offensive weapons (DeSean Jackson, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside) without losing anyone significant. They signed Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension, settling a matter that could have gotten tangled in the twists and turns of the season. They added Andre Dillard, a first-round offensive tackle, to an aging O-line.
Given his age (25) and upside, Ronald Darby might have been the best cornerback available in free agency, ACL recovery notwithstanding. The Eagles have to be better at this position in 2019, and they really should be, given the development Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, and Cre’Von LeBlanc showed by the end of 2018.
You won’t hear me complain about the Eagles bringing back 31-year-old edge-rusher Brandon Graham, a locker-room leader and a guy who gives everything he has on every snap. Ask Tom Brady whether Graham is an impact player. The edge group will look different this season, but it should benefit from the addition of tackle Malik Jackson next to Fletcher Cox.
Maybe the Eagles could have drafted a safety somewhere high, but they added veterans Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess, and Rodney McLeod’s recovery from knee surgery seems to have gone exceptionally well. I wish they’d found a way not to end up with just five draft picks for the second year in a row.
But going into training camp, I don’t see a gaping hole that wasn’t addressed. Given the onslaught of injuries, this team was better than its record last season, and it should develop into a top contender this year.
It’s difficult to be critical of the Eagles offseason, although I’m reluctant to go overboard in my praise. They have, on paper, upgraded their offense, specifically at wide receiver and running back, and added a few crucial pieces on defense. But each move has its potential downside.
It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzy of boldfaced free-agent signings or overestimate the worth of rookies just because they were drafted early, but nearly every year there are players who fail to live up to expectations. There can be pleasant surprises, however, and I think that a few of Howie Roseman’s under-the-radar additions could make significant contributions.
A return to the Super Bowl is certainly in the cards. The Eagles once again followed a template of adding older pieces to short-term contracts. But are they asking too much of players who are 30 and older? Their chances, though, will hinge significantly on the development of drafted players such as Derek Barnett, Sidney Jones, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, and yes, Carson Wentz. Extending the 26-year-old quarterback was the most-important decision this offseason, and while there are still questions about his durability, no longer having his contract as a distraction could benefit the Eagles more than any other move over the last five months.
Here’s a quick look at turnover at each position:
Quarterback: Nick Foles, sadly, departed, but there was little the Eagles could do to retain the NFL’s best backup. They were in a difficult spot in terms of finding a replacement, and Nate Sudfeld has shown potential, but the Eagles won’t likely have the luxury of a starting-caliber No. 2. Carson Wentz will just have to stay healthy -- obviously, no guarantee.
Running back: Jay Ajayi, who didn’t play much last season, is gone. The Eagles’ production in the backfield regressed significantly from 2017, so there was seemingly only one place to go this offseason. I would have liked the Eagles to sign Tevin Coleman, who the 49ers acquired on the relative cheap, but they traded for the workmanlike Jordan Howard instead. He should be fine on run downs but likely won’t offer much as a receiver. A steep price (second round) was paid for Miles Sanders, but the Eagles clearly think he’s the future. Corey Clement and the zombie-like Darren Sproles will also vie for time.
Receiver: The Eagles have failed to find a deep-ball stand-in since DeSean Jackson was jettisoned five years ago, so they brought him back. He might not be as dynamic, but he appears to have lost little speed and should be a complement to Alshon Jeffery and slot receiver Nelson Agholor. Mike Wallace didn’t catch a single pass last year, and Golden Tate didn’t quite deliver after a mid-season trade. They’re both out of here. Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have an opportunity to learn from the top three, while getting the occasional play.
Tight end: The Eagles return their top three tight ends -- Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers -- and could have the best unit in the NFL.
Offensive line: The decision to bring back 37-year-old left-tackle Jason Peters wasn’t universally lauded, but the Eagles are prepared in case of injury or the increased emergence of Father Time. The plan for top draft pick Andre Dillard is to sit and learn this season, but he might be as ready-made as any first-rounder. The Eagles also addressed the uncertainty surrounding Brandon Brooks’ recovery from a torn Achilles tendon by moving Halapoulivaati Vaitai to guard and bringing back Stefen Wisniewski.
Defensive line: Malik Jackson should be an instant upgrade after Haloti Ngata’s retirement. And having Tim Jernigan again, this time as a likely reserve, should only bolster the interior alongside Fletcher Cox. But there are legitimate questions about the turnover at defensive end. Michael Bennett was traded, and Chris Long retired when the Eagles couldn’t guarantee him the same role. Arguments could be made for each departure, but they combined for 16 sacks and 51 quarterback hits a year ago. Brandon Graham, who was kept with a megadeal, and Derek Barnett, who is coming back from shoulder surgery, will be expected to offset the losses, as will former Eagle Vinny Curry. But I’m not sure the Eagles are stronger on the edges.
Linebacker: Jordan Hicks left via free agency, signing a whopper of a contract. Considering his injury history and the relative worth of his position, it was expected. Zach Brown is penciled in as Hicks’s replacement in the middle, and he, at the least, brings veteran stability. L.J. Forte was added for depth and special-teams reasons.
Cornerback: The Eagles are banking on the development of their many young pieces and that Ronald Darby, who was retained with a one-year contract, will avoid further injury and meet his potential. I can understand why some wanted the Eagles to bring in an established outside corner, but the Eagles have made significant draft investments in the position. It’s time to see whether Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, and Rasul Douglas can get the job done consistently.
Safety: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod return, but the Eagles brought in veteran Andrew Sendejo, along with Blake Countess, to compete for the increasingly important third safety spot. Tre Sullivan filled that role for most of last season, but Maddox might ultimately end up there if Jones returns to the slot.