A return to the Super Bowl is certainly in the cards. The Eagles once again followed a template of adding older pieces to short-term contracts. But are they asking too much of players who are 30 and older? Their chances, though, will hinge significantly on the development of drafted players such as Derek Barnett, Sidney Jones, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, and yes, Carson Wentz. Extending the 26-year-old quarterback was the most-important decision this offseason, and while there are still questions about his durability, no longer having his contract as a distraction could benefit the Eagles more than any other move over the last five months.