The Eagles (9-8) finished in second place in the NFC East, which means Philadelphia’s 2022 opponents have been cemented into place.

As a reminder, the Eagles will play teams from the NFC East (twice), NFC North, AFC South, and other second-place finishers from across the league.

The NFL doesn’t reveal the 2022 regular-season schedule – with finalized dates and kickoff times – until May, but here are all of the Eagles’ opponents:

Home games at Lincoln Financial Field

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away games