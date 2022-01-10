The Eagles (9-8) finished in second place in the NFC East, which means Philadelphia’s 2022 opponents have been cemented into place.

As a reminder, the Eagles will play teams from the NFC East (twice), NFC North, AFC South, and other second-place finishers from across the league.

The NFL doesn’t reveal the 2022 regular-season schedule – with finalized dates and kickoff times – until May, but here are all of the Eagles’ opponents:

Home games at Lincoln Financial Field

  • Dallas Cowboys

  • New York Giants

  • Washington Football Team

  • Green Bay Packers

  • Minnesota Vikings

  • Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Tennessee Titans

  • New Orleans Saints

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Away games

  • Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

  • New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

  • Washington Football Team at FedExField

  • Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

  • Detroit Lions at Ford Field

  • Houston Texans at NRG Stadium

  • Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

  • Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium