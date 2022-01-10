The Eagles (9-8) finished in second place in the NFC East, which means Philadelphia’s 2022 opponents have been cemented into place.
As a reminder, the Eagles will play teams from the NFC East (twice), NFC North, AFC South, and other second-place finishers from across the league.
The NFL doesn’t reveal the 2022 regular-season schedule – with finalized dates and kickoff times – until May, but here are all of the Eagles’ opponents:
Home games at Lincoln Financial Field
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Football Team
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away games
Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Washington Football Team at FedExField
Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Detroit Lions at Ford Field
Houston Texans at NRG Stadium
Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium
Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium