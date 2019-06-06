“This kid has deceiving speed, long speed, No. 1. He's big. He's physical at the top,” Pederson said. “You can see some of his separation, when there's contact at the top of routes, where he can separate. Got really good first-step quickness at the line to release, and he's a big -- just a big body. We've seen him in the red zone a little bit and being able to, you know, [work] some back-shoulder throws and some of the things you've seen on tape in college. He's been impressive that way.