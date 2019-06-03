Douglas, a third-round pick in 2017 from West Virginia, played a lot as a rookie but began last season with almost no role defensively, taking the field for no more than 5 percent of the defensive snaps in any of the first five games. Injuries changed that, and Douglas made the most of his chance, playing every snap in the final five regular-season games and every playoff snap until he suffered an ankle injury in the season-ending loss at New Orleans. He and Mills are the team’s two bigger, more physical corners, and one of them probably will end up starting outside, paired with Darby, Sidney Jones or Avonte Maddox.