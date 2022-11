Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with teammates Eagles running back's Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell during warm ups before the Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

Following an interception that caromed off Darius Slay into Josiah Scott’s hands, the Eagles pushed toward the end zone for a touchdown from Miles Sanders — the Eagles’ second in the opening five minutes of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The Eagles started inside the Packer’s 30. After Jalen Hurts ran for 8 yards, Sanders on the following play ran left for 15 yards, dodging and pushing for another six points on the board.