Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown fumbles the football against Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (left) with cornerback Jaire Alexander during the second quarter on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles’ running game was the answer to get past the Packers defense to start the third quarter, and the drive ended successfully on a 6-yard touchdown catch from A.J. Brown

Miles Sanders was the star player of the drive, totaling 65 yards, pushing the offense toward the red zone.

On third-and-12 at the Green Bay 19, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for 14 yards. Despite a false start penalty, the Eagles were able to cap off an 86-yard drive with Hurts’ lofted pass to Brown as they took a 34-20 lead.