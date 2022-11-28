The Eagles’ running game was the answer to get past the Packers defense to start the third quarter, and the drive ended successfully on a 6-yard touchdown catch from A.J. Brown

Miles Sanders was the star player of the drive, totaling 65 yards, pushing the offense toward the red zone.

On third-and-12 at the Green Bay 19, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for 14 yards. Despite a false start penalty, the Eagles were able to cap off an 86-yard drive with Hurts’ lofted pass to Brown as they took a 34-20 lead.