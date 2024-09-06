Eagles-Packers analysis: Saquon Barkley’s 3-TD debut sinks Green Bay in São Paulo in a 34-29 win

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Amid the serenade of whistling fans, the occasional rhythm of a Brazilian drum line and the low rumble of a muffled PA announcer, the Eagles opened the 2024 season with a shootout victory over Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena, 34-29.

As Braden Mann and the Eagles’ kickoff unit took the field, the months of planning for an intercontinental flight and all the anticipation that came with the NFL’s first regular-season game in South America gave way to a clash between two of the NFC’s most talented teams. There were sloppy starts and slick field conditions throughout the first half, a raucous halftime show from Anitta flush with fireworks that reverberated beyond the walls of the open-air stadium and throughout surrounding area, and a down-to-the-wire finish spurred on by the Eagles’ star power at the skill positions.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Eagles’ season-opening victory in Brazil.

Saquon shines in Sao Paulo

Saquon Barkley’s tenure got off to an anti-climactic start, but he made up for lost time soon enough.

The running back who signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the team in the offseason slipped 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage on the opening play of the Eagles’ first drive.

Barkley’s next two carries went for 3 and 5 yards, respectively, but he eventually broke free for an 11-yard gain on the Eagles’ third series and, three plays later, caught an 18-yard touchdown on a well-designed passing play that sent him on a wheel route out of the backfield and toward the front pylon.

Barkley wasn’t done. On the Eagles’ next drive, he broke off an 11-yard run for his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Eagles. His second came midway through the third quarter, finishing off three straight carries with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles their first lead.

Touchdowns aside, Barkley’s biggest impact may have come as the game settled down in the second half. The star running back restored the four-minute offense the Eagles leaned on so often during the 2022 season, steadily gaining positive yardage as the Eagles tried to wrest control of a one-possession game late in the third quarter. Barkley broke off his longest run of the night on such a drive, finding a crease on the left side of the Eagles’ offensive line and breaking free for a 34-yard gain.

Barkley finished with 24 carries for 109 yards, two catches for 23 yards, and three total touchdowns to sustain the Eagles offense through its low moments at various points of the game.