From Eagles-Packers matchups to São Paulo stadium conditions, what to watch in Brazil 2024 opener

SÃO Paulo, Brazil — After setting off for Brazil Wednesday morning, the Eagles are inching ever closer to breaking new NFL ground at Corinthians Arena on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The intrigue of the NFL’s first regular-season game in South America, on a Friday night no less, will certainly add to the spectacle of what is already a meeting of two of the NFC’s mosttalented teams. Here are five things to watch, both on the field and surrounding it, during the game:

Jalen Hurts vs. blitz, crowd noise

After struggling to handle extra rushers for most of last season, the Eagles starting offense will get its first meaningful test against the blitz in a challenging environment.

Green Bay’s first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley spent time with the San Francisco 49ers under Robert Saleh, so his track record would suggest he’s more comfortable deploying an aggressive four-man rush rather than an all-out blitz. But even teams that don’t characteristically send extra rushers might try the Eagles’ hand because of their past struggles.

Much has been made about Hurts’ new responsibilities in the protection game and now the first glimpse comes in a stadium that, while smaller than most NFL venues, should provide plenty of noise. Earlier this week, Eagles assistant general manager Jon Ferrari compared the layout of the Corinthians Arena to the Los Angeles Galaxy’s stadium, formerly known as the StubHub Center, when the Chargers played there from 2017-19.

“It’s got a really cool design, it’s got a great sound to it because, like StubHub, the sound pushes back down,” Ferrari said Monday. “It gets loud, it’s really an exciting venue.”

The Eagles are wearing white jerseys with black helmets and pants for the first time in franchise history to resemble the local soccer team’s colors and curry favor with the local fanbase. Still, it wouldn’t be expected to be hush quiet when the Eagles offense is operating given the circumstances.

Jalen Carter vs. Packers’ uncertain RG situation

Like the Eagles, the Packers spent training camp trying to sort out who would begin the season as the first-team right guard. They took Jordan Morgan in the first round of April’s NFL draft and started him out there, but the former Arizona standout missed part of training camp with a shoulder injury. If the team decides Morgan isn’t quite ready, 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan, previously a reserve without any starting experience, will likely get the nod.

Either way, this sets up a favorable matchup for the Eagles’ interior rush with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio getting his first chance to isolate Jalen Carter against Green Bay’s inexperienced options. Carter figures to draw his share of double teams, especially when he’s lined up over the right guard, which will put the onus on his running mate Jordan Davis to take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

Carter had an encouraging camp, Friday will be a big opportunity to carry that into the regular season.

Nakobe Dean vs. Matt LaFleur’s play-action

Like the rest of the offshoots from Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay coaching tree, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system uses pre-snap motion and play-action as a staple to put linebackers in a bind.

According to Pro Football Focus, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had the fifth-most dropbacks off of run fakes last season and was highly effective on those plays, completing 72.3% of his passes while averaging 9.5 yards per attempt.

With Devin White staying behind due to an ankle injury as the Eagles flew to Brazil on Wednesday, the team will likely go with a linebacker duo of Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun most of the time. Dean had the best training camp of his three-year career and seems fully recovered from the litany of foot injuries that sidelined him last year, but a stiff early test will be the true determining factor on where the former Georgia standout’s progress truly lies.

A.J. Brown vs. single-high coverages

After putting together a dominant passing game in 2022, the Eagles struggled at times last season facing two-high safety shells that required Jalen Hurts to move away from the sideline shots downfield in favor of more middle-field throws.

The good news for the Eagles: The Packers defense under Hafley is expected to feature a heavy dose of single-high coverages. If Green Bay does indeed prioritize keeping the middle of the field closed, the perimeter matchups for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson should be favorable.

The Packers have some talent in the secondary with cornerback Jaire Alexander and free-agent signing Xavier McKinney bolstering the group. Opposite Alexander is fourth-year corner Eric Stokes, who has struggled with injuries the last few seasons and might be worth testing early in the game.

Corinthians Arena air quality, temperature

The after-effects of local wildfires from last week were still apparent in São Paulo on Wednesday, with a slight haze covering up an otherwise blue sky in the downtown area about 20 miles from Corinthians Arena.

Ferrari said Monday that the Eagles have been monitoring the air quality along with league officials and noted “it hasn’t been an issue yet.”

It’s also worth noting the temperature expected for Friday night. While the days leading up to the game peak between the 80 and 90 degrees, Friday is expected to be plateau around 70 degrees with a low in the 60s.