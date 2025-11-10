Jason Kelce ice skates, more Tush Push controversy, and other nuggets from the Eagles-Packers broadcast

After a long two-week break, the Eagles played their first Monday Night Football game of the season. It wasn’t easy, but the Birds kept their undefeated post-bye streak under coach Nick Sirianni alive with a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

If you’re still suffering through the YouTube TV-Disney blackout, or just want to relive the best moments, here’s everything you missed on the regular broadcast.

Jason Kelce

The Eagles’ first Monday Night Football game of the season also means their first game with Jason Kelce on the broadcast for Monday Night Countdown, and the former Eagles center started the night off about how you’d expect — partying in the parking lot with Packers fans.

Kelce, who played hockey in high school, even laced up the skates and took a lap around the rink, despite earning Canada’s ire last week.

In honor of Veterans Day, Kelce also did a feature on Tyler Steen’s grandfather, Sgt. Rodney M. Davis, and teared up talking about Davis’ decision to jump on a grenade to save five other soldiers, which earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor.

Slick turf

Saquon Barkley slipped a few times on the turf at Lambeau Field. It’s not the first stadium you’d think of when you’re thinking about bad grass, but analyst Troy Aikman said the turf often earns complaints from opposing players for slicking up too easily.

“Opponents that come in here, they talk about how slick, especially at night in prime time,” Aikman said. “We’ve seen a few consecutive people slip. It is a factor.”

Tush Push

The Packers tried to ban the Tush Push in the offseason. After the officials missed another false start on the Eagles’ early attempt at the play, they probably feel pretty vindicated for that choice, even though it didn’t work.

“You see the early movement, I thought they were offsides at the snap in real time,” Aikman said. “This is what becomes debatable across the league with the officiating and how that’s being handled.”

Contrary to the usual narratives, the Packers also false-started on their sneak attempt, which also went uncalled. They did get flagged for one later, though.

New commercial

It’s officially Christmas time in the Philadelphia area. No, not because the Philly Specials are back in the news. We’re talking about a tradition nearly as old as Jason Kelce himself: the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “12 Days of Christmas” commercial.

The ad, titled “Snowfall,” originated in 1992 and was shown during the holidays for two decades. It was updated with a shot-for-shot remake in 2012 that was so close to the original many didn’t realize it was changed until it was pointed out.

“Because the original spot is so beloved, we didn’t want to upset anyone by going in a vastly different creative direction,” Connie Bloss, a marketing pro who worked on the 1992 and 2012 “Snowfall” ads, told the Associated Press at the time of the new ad’s debut. “We meticulously examined each frame to match the outfits, props, location, and other small details. We really wanted to get it right.”

Well, the ad is back for another year, and Eagles fans throughout the region probably already have the lyrical “five Cash 5s” stuck in their heads. But in case you missed it, here’s a look back at the original version of the ad, since you’ll likely see the new one plenty over the next six weeks.