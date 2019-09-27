And that resiliency has been the one common thread that has run through Pederson’s teams. In 2016, his first season, the Eagles won their last few games when some had speculated the coach might not even last more than one year. In 2017, they overcame multiple season-ending injuries to key players, including Wentz, and still won the Super Bowl. And in 2018, they shook off a 6-7 start and another season-ending injury to their quarterback, made the playoffs and came one dropped pass from advancing to the NFC championship game.