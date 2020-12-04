Eagles coach Doug Pederson conceded Friday that he’s begun doling out some of his play-calling responsibilities on game days.
During his morning news conference, Pederson said the transition to dividing the play-calling responsibilities was going “smooth,” but wouldn’t go into details on when and why the change was made. Pederson has handed over the reins to passing game coordinator Press Taylor several times in the last few games, The Inquirer reported. Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello has also called the offense specifically in two-minute situations, in which the Eagles have been particularly effective.
“I really don’t want to take you into why I’m doing that,” Pederson said. “I don’t want to give a lot out to our opponents and really kind of spill any kind of beans there. I’ve told you guys before that everything is on the table and it’ll be my decision moving forward if we continue down this path.”
Pederson has been resolute in the past about his reluctance to cede play-calling duties because of how much he values the ability to make calls, but he said during his Wednesday news conference that doing so “was on the table.” The Eagles offense has been one of the worst in the league so far, ranking 25th in points scored, 28th in yards, and 30th by Football Outsiders’ efficiency metric.
Pederson reiterated during his news conference that he’s still in charge of the offense, pointing out he hasn’t given up complete control over making calls.
“I’m still the play-caller,” he said. “I have to, if I’m going to be a part of the solution, then I’m going to be a part of the solution, whatever that takes, whatever that looks like. Whatever the elements of the game plan, calling plays, whatever it might be in-game, ultimately these are my decisions as we move forward.
“It is something that I have to dig deep and kind of soul-search a little bit, because I love doing it,” Pederson added. “It’s a lot of fun. It gives you a lot of joy and excitement when you do it and you do it well, but again, I’m going to keep it internal and focus on the team.”
Pederson also expressed optimism that Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox, and Darius Slay would all be available for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. All three players have been limited in practice, with Cox missing each of the last two practices because of a neck injury.
The Eagles offensive line is in store for another shuffle as well, with Pederson confirming that Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle in place of Matt Pryor. This will be the 11th combination of starters on the offensive line in 12 games this season.