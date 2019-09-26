GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was active for the Eagles against the Packers Thursday night.
Jeffery missed Sunday’s game against the Lions after he suffered a calf strain early against the Falcons a week earlier.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made his first appearance of the season after sitting out the first three games with a knee sprain that he suffered in training camp.
Running back/returner Corey Clement also dressed even though he was listed as questionable. He injured his shoulder against the Falcons. Miles Sanders was out for the opening kickoff.
As expected, receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) were inactive because of injuries. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, and offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor were healthy scratches.
Getting Jeffery back should help quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense. He started opposite Mack Hollins.
Dallas Goedert (calf) was also active. The Eagles dressed three tight ends with Goedert, Zach Ertz, and Alex Ellis.