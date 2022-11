Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the football late in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

A second rushing touchdown from Miles Sanders regained the lead for the Eagles against the Packers.

The Eagles got in position to score thanks to Jalen Hurts, who appears to be on his way to a career rushing night after breaking off a 42-yard run to give him over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Sanders plowed his way in for the 2-yard touchdown.