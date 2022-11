Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the football to teammate wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles were able to squeeze in a touchdown from Quez Watkins with 13 seconds left in the first half to give them a 27-20 lead against the Packers on Sunday.

On third down in Green Bay territory, Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for 13 yards, but he came up short for the first down. Coach Nick Sirianni gave the usual go-ahead and Hurts on the QB sneak gained for four yards, keeping the Eagles’ drive alive.

Watkins hauled in a 30-yard catch for the touchdown to put the Eagles ahead.