Joel Embiid is the latest 76ers player to declare his allegiance to an Eagles’ opponent this season.
It’s a good thing he’s 7-feet tall and not at a tailgate, otherwise he might be at the same risk that Sixers’ power forward Mike Scott was a few weeks ago.
Embiid, a Packers fan, tweeted his support for Green Bay right as the Eagles-Packers’ game kicked off at Lambeau Field Thursday night.
Sixers and Eagles fans alike replied with their displeasure.
Even some non-Eagles fans were confused.
Embiid’s teammate Scott, got into a fight with tailgating fans after showing up to the party in a Washington jersey. Not even the fact that he was wearing the late Sean Taylor’s jersey could save him.
The Sixers’ All-Star center’s fandom of Green Bay isn’t anything new, though, as one person pointed out:
The Eagles got off to a rocky start, falling behind 10-0. A few questionable calls led to one fan getting his Twitter account temporarily suspended.
Then, the truest tweet in history was sent: