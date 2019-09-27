Offensive linemen love to run-block. Not that it’s easy, or pain-free, or always effective. But they prefer it because it makes them the aggressors against the opponent’s defensive line, turning the tables on those meat-eating ruffians.
Pass-blocking, particularly in today’s NFL, is still the most basic requirement, because it involves protecting the castle walls of the offense and the throne room of the team’s most important player, the quarterback.
That’s definitely not enjoyable, however, back-pedaling at the snap, parrying the onrushing monsters as they swipe with their massive arms and cudgel-like hands that are wrapped to resemble boxing gloves. The offensive line must retreat, form a perimeter, and then dig in to absorb the cruelest blows while the quarterback dawdles about choosing among his receiving options.
Give the offensive linemen a run call after that dreary work, a chance to lash out at their tormentors, and, boy, do they like it.
Thursday night in Green Bay, the Eagles turned the tables not only on the Packers, but also on themselves. After three games in which the passing game was king — albeit the ruler of a lowly 1-2 kingdom — the Eagles became a running team. This was as unexpected as the final 34-27 result, a win on the road in one of the most difficult stadiums for visitors in the league.
“It was a really fun game for the O-line,” center Jason Kelce said afterward.
Playing the offensive line in the NFL is not necessarily fun, even on a fun night, but Thursday’s qualified as something close. After running the ball just 82 times and passing it 123 times in the first three games, the Eagles had 33 runs and just 27 passes against the Packers.
Green Bay came into the game with the reputation as a stout defensive team, and had allowed only 35 points in its first three games. A closer look, however, showed that the Packers have a very good pass defense (fifth in the NFL), but a spotty run defense (25th). It’s obvious Doug Pederson took that closer look as he devised the game plan.
Knowing it would work was another matter, of course, even if the Packers had been allowing 4.9 yards per rush this season. Pederson’s running backs had done little to inspire confidence that they would have similar success. Jordan Howard, signed as a punishing lead back, had been given just 25 carries in three games. Rookie Miles Sanders had more touches, 34 rushes, but had only a 3.1-yards-per-rush average, and a troubling pair of fumbles in the loss to Detroit.
Well, something happened, whether the offensive line was finally able to unlock the running game with its blocking schemes, or whether the Packers are truly egregious in stopping the run. Maybe it was the irresistible force meeting the extremely movable object, as it seemed at times, but it resulted in 176 rushing yards for a team that been averaging a tick below 100.
“The O-line should get the game ball,” Howard said. “I feel like we’ve been pretty close to getting the run game going off, and tonight it happened.”
There was a lot more to the game than just that, naturally, and given some of the circumstances, the Eagles were very fortunate to win. They shut out the Packers on their final two drives, one of which was a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line and the other of which was a first-and-goal from the 7.
Suffice it to say, over his career, the odds have been with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in those situations, particularly against a defense that was allowing 491 yards in the game.
But the Eagles lost a game they probably should have won four days earlier, the gut-punch at home against the Lions, so things evened out against the Packers. That’s not always the case in a short, 16-game season.
Perhaps the most interesting question raised by the Packers game is whether Pederson will continue to push the running attack. It protects Carson Wentz from undue harm, even though it also lessens his impact on the game. You don’t have to pay someone $20-$30 million to complete 16 passes for 160 yards. If that deal results in wins, of course, it’s a bargain.
More likely, the script will continue to flip. Against the Jets next weekend, for instance, the Eagles will be facing a defense that is the statistical opposite of the Packers. New York has been dreadful in pass defense and pretty good against the run (maybe because no one bothers to run on the Jets).
The Eagles might bother, if only to find out if the Green Bay game was an anomaly or the real thing. One thing is for sure: The offensive line won’t mind if the running emphasis remains in place. It’s always better to be the hunter than the hunted, and Thursday night turned out to be a great night for hunting.