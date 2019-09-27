At least two of the calls during the Eagles’ 34-27 win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field were met with confusion by both coaches and outside observers. Eagles coach Doug Pederson challenged one pass-interference call and had another reviewed on a scoring play. The Eagles benefitted from one and lost the challenge on a questionable ruling. Packers defensive back Kevin King appeared to hit Alshon Jeffery’s hands before the pass got there, but the officials didn’t overturn the no-call late in the third quarter.